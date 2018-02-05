This Whimsical, Retro New Irving Restaurant Wants to Raise the Bar for Fast Food

Top Round's beef and cheese sandwich might draw parallels to a certain fast-food beef sandwich of yore.

A new restaurant at Toyota Music Factory in Irving wants to bring back a bygone era of fast food.

“We want to give a human element to fast food,” says Steven Fretz, chef and co-owner of the new fast-casual eatery Top Round Roast Beef.

Top Round is all about housemade ingredients. The eponymous roast beef is hand trimmed and slow roasted for 10 hours. The curly fries are made from hand-cut Idaho potatoes and fried in 100-percent beef fat.