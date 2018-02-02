 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
This pop-up is serving more than just dumplings.
This pop-up is serving more than just dumplings.
Shutterstock

Register to Vote in the Texas Primaries at This Oak Cliff Dive Bar's Sichuan Street Food Pop-Up

Beth Rankin | February 2, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

In the last few months, Oak Cliff dive bar Tradewinds Social Club has become a haven for DIY shows and quirky one-off food pop-ups. This weekend, the bar is hosting a pop-up with an added bonus: voter registration.

Feb. 5 is the voter registration deadline for the upcoming Texas primaries, and starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, Tradewinds is bringing in a voter registration table where patrons can get sign up to vote in between games of pool and orders of dumplings. For those who don't need to get registered, there's plenty of largely apolitical food on the menu: pork and veggie dumplings (five for $5, 10 for $8, 20 for $15), chicken thigh or duck confit egg rolls ($8 to $10), Neijiang street potatoes ($5) and edamame salad ($2 to $5). You can up the spice factor with extra Sichuan pepper sauce, and the bar will serve food until it runs out.

Pop out to this pop-up Saturday night to fill up on cheap beer, spicy dumplings and an added dose of social responsibility.

Tradewinds Social Club, 2843 W. Davis St.

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >