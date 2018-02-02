Register to Vote in the Texas Primaries at This Oak Cliff Dive Bar's Sichuan Street Food Pop-Up

In the last few months, Oak Cliff dive bar Tradewinds Social Club has become a haven for DIY shows and quirky one-off food pop-ups. This weekend, the bar is hosting a pop-up with an added bonus: voter registration.

Feb. 5 is the voter registration deadline for the upcoming Texas primaries, and starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, Tradewinds is bringing in a voter registration table where patrons can get sign up to vote in between games of pool and orders of dumplings. For those who don't need to get registered, there's plenty of largely apolitical food on the menu: pork and veggie dumplings (five for $5, 10 for $8, 20 for $15), chicken thigh or duck confit egg rolls ($8 to $10), Neijiang street potatoes ($5) and edamame salad ($2 to $5). You can up the spice factor with extra Sichuan pepper sauce, and the bar will serve food until it runs out.

Pop out to this pop-up Saturday night to fill up on cheap beer, spicy dumplings and an added dose of social responsibility.