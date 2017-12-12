Tre Wilcox Out at Don't Tell Supper Club

Dallas chef Tre Wilcox, formerly on Top Chef and at more restaurants than we could possibly fit in one sentence, is no longer consulting chef at downtown's Don't Tell Supper Club, according to a press release titled "Tre Ends Work at Don't Tell."

"Today, Tre Wilcox announced that he is stepping down from his role as consulting chef at Don’t Tell Supper Club, effective immediately," according to the release. "Wilcox created the menu of creative, whimsical plates to pair with the unique concept that opened over the summer. Now, he is relinquishing his involvement with the restaurant and nightclub to solely focus his efforts on his company, Tre Wilcox Cooking Concepts."

Abrupt departures aren't new for Wilcox (or many chefs, for that matter). Earlier this year, Julia Pearl Southern Cuisine in Plano closed abruptly, and owners claimed Wilcox's departure — from his gig as consulting chef — was a factor in their decision to shutter. At the time, Wilcox said he was leaving to focus on Tre Wilcox Cooking Concepts.

A few months later, Wilcox popped up again, this time at Don't Tell Supper Club. We visited once about a month after it opened and found the most bizarre dining experience in Dallas. The combination restaurant, nightclub and venue promises "delectable cuisine fused with fine mixology crafted cocktails" and an "exhilarating dining and entertainment evening experience." That added up to a strange identity crisis filled with barely edible food and bizarre, saccharine cocktails, one of which contained a liquor-filled medical syringe, albeit without the needle.

EXPAND The $48 Key West red snapper featured dry fish and a massive, garish fish carcass that was not actually meant to be eaten. After it was removed from our table, we spotted it used as a garnish on other tables throughout the restaurant. Beth Rankin

Every dish came strangely presented with comically massive plates and a series of large, statuelike objects that servers struggled to fit onto the table. It was an expensive meal and one of the most awkward we've ever had, especially as the restaurant attempted to transition — painfully — into a nightclub at 11 p.m. We left and never went back.

Wilcox says he's back to focusing on Tre Wilcox Cooking Concepts, a Plano event venue where he hosts cooking classes and "team building events."

"The versatile enterprise also offers full-service catering, developing custom menus for each occasion, handling everything from setup to cleanup," according to the release. "And Wilcox himself is available for cooking demos, corporate hospitality events and speaking engagements."

