 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
A rendering of the future patio space at Troy's.EXPAND
A rendering of the future patio space at Troy's.
courtesy Troy's

Oh Look, Troy Aikman Is Opening a Restaurant and "Entertainment Concept" in Arlington

Beth Rankin | May 9, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman announced Monday that he's opening his first restaurant and "entertainment concept" at Texas Live in the Arlington Entertainment District. It's called — wait for it — Troy's.

"Plans for the venue were shared by Aikman as part of an exclusive first look at the construction progress of Texas Live!, the $250 million world-class dining, entertainment and hospitality district being developed in partnership between the Texas Rangers, the Cordish Companies and the City of Arlington," according to a press release. "Troy’s, which will debut with the project late this summer, will join the likes of Arlington Backyard, Live! Arena, Rangers Republic, the country’s flagship PBR Country Bar, Revolver Brewing and Lockhart Smokehouse in anchoring Texas Live!"

Let let the phrase "the country's flagship PBR Country Bar" wash over you like a warm tide of underwhelming swill.

The bar, restaurant and venue "will flow from a refined rustic interior inspired from some of the best beer halls in Texas and the country to an expansive, lush outdoor patio space centered around a beautiful Live Oak tree," according to the release. "An indoor/outdoor stage in the middle will welcome live music seven days a week featuring a variety of local and regional acts. Additionally, Troy’s will feature a major LED display for a premier sports viewing experience."

But how about the food? Get ready for an "elevated menu" (a phrase that means absolutely nothing, by the way) of — wait for it one more time — burgers and margaritas.

Sure thing, Troy. 

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >