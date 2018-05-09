Oh Look, Troy Aikman Is Opening a Restaurant and "Entertainment Concept" in Arlington

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman announced Monday that he's opening his first restaurant and "entertainment concept" at Texas Live in the Arlington Entertainment District. It's called — wait for it — Troy's.

"Plans for the venue were shared by Aikman as part of an exclusive first look at the construction progress of Texas Live!, the $250 million world-class dining, entertainment and hospitality district being developed in partnership between the Texas Rangers, the Cordish Companies and the City of Arlington," according to a press release. "Troy’s, which will debut with the project late this summer, will join the likes of Arlington Backyard, Live! Arena, Rangers Republic, the country’s flagship PBR Country Bar, Revolver Brewing and Lockhart Smokehouse in anchoring Texas Live!"

Let let the phrase "the country's flagship PBR Country Bar" wash over you like a warm tide of underwhelming swill.