 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Head to True Spirits in Plano this weekend to get a good deal on all the remaining booze before the locally owned store closes.
Head to True Spirits in Plano this weekend to get a good deal on all the remaining booze before the locally owned store closes.
Courtesy of True Spirits' Facebook

Plano Liquor Store True Spirits Is Closing, and It's Selling All Remaining Booze for Cheap

Beth Rankin | November 20, 2017 | 4:00am
AA

Looking for a hot deal on that holiday hooch? Well, we've got good and bad news. The bad news: True Spirits Liquor, Beer and Wine in Plano is closing after eight years in business, according to a Facebook post:

The good news, at least for drinkers, is that everything in the store is 25 percent off, and we hear via social media that there's still a decent selection, at least for the moment. The liquor store hasn't set a final closing date; that's likely to be determined by how fast the remaining stock flies off the shelves. Head up there this weekend to help True Spirits unload its remaining goods while you stock up your home bar for the holidays.

True Spirits Liquor, Beer and Wine, 3401 Midway Road, Plano

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >