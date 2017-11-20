Plano Liquor Store True Spirits Is Closing, and It's Selling All Remaining Booze for Cheap

Head to True Spirits in Plano this weekend to get a good deal on all the remaining booze before the locally owned store closes.

Looking for a hot deal on that holiday hooch? Well, we've got good and bad news. The bad news: True Spirits Liquor, Beer and Wine in Plano is closing after eight years in business, according to a Facebook post:

The good news, at least for drinkers, is that everything in the store is 25 percent off, and we hear via social media that there's still a decent selection, at least for the moment. The liquor store hasn't set a final closing date; that's likely to be determined by how fast the remaining stock flies off the shelves. Head up there this weekend to help True Spirits unload its remaining goods while you stock up your home bar for the holidays.

True Spirits Liquor, Beer and Wine, 3401 Midway Road, Plano

