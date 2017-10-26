Truluck's New Happy Hour Makes the Cocktails Scary Cheap, Not Scary Complicated

After the relaunch of the Truluck's Stone Crab Lounge happy hour, a reinvention of the cocktail list followed. We can't tell you how excited we are at the mere mention of half-price cocktails because that deal is scary good. Luckily, Truluck's kept the scary to just the low prices and kept the cocktails less complicated. You won't find outrageous garnishes or too-worked-to-be-enjoyable ingredients here, just simple yet delightful cocktails.

The specialty Halloween cocktail, 43 Reasons to Love Halloween, is the prime example. We've heard of the ingredients, and, thankfully, Truluck's reserved the dry ice for its seafood towers. Enjoy this cocktail through Tuesday, Oct. 31.

43 Reasons to Love Halloween ($12):

1 oz. Licor 43

1 oz. Sobieski Vodka

3/4 oz. Orange juice

0.5 oz Midori

Splash of fresh lime juice Combine all ingredients except Midori in a shaker tin filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a martini glass. Gently pour the Midori down the side of the glass to create a green glow in the bottom of the glass. Garnish with half an orange wheel on the glass.



Truluck's, trulucks.com; 2401 McKinney Ave. (Uptown), 1420 Plaza Plaza (Southlake)

