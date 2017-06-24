To Hell With Bikini Season: Four Deeply Unhealthy Dallas Dishes to Indulge in Right Now

Hate yourself today? Eat this burger stuffed into a tortilla, deep-fried and topped with beer cheese. Nick Rallo

Now that it's full-on summer in Dallas, we could recommend a steady diet of poke bowls and paleo et cetera, but where's the fun in that? Sometimes you just gotta stuff your face with something oh-so-bad and oh-so-good. Here are four ways to do that.

Slater's 50/50's Nacho Burger

This new Greenville Avenue burger joint is known for over-the-top fare. Case in point: the Nacho Burger, a spicy burger — swimming in bacon, salsa, guacamole and cheddar cheese — stuffed inside a flour tortilla, deep fried, doused with beer cheese and topped with sour cream, jalapeños and fried tortilla strips. Good night and good luck.

This is the Heavyweight at Kooly's BBQ, and if you're not careful, you could injure yourself when eating it. Chris Wolfgang

The Heavyweight at Kooly's BBQ

Here's the breakdown: a massive baked potato topped with insane amounts of butter, shredded cheese, sour cream, sauced and chopped beef, barbecue sauce, hot links, more barbecue sauce, more cheese, chives and bacon bits with one more drizzle of barbecue sauce. Yes, it's real and yes, eating it will make you look really cool.

The CFS to end all CFSes is in Deep Ellum. Nick Rallo

AllGood Cafe's chicken-fried steak

It may be the healthiest dish on this list, but it's also widely considered one of the best of its ilk in all of Dallas: AllGood Cafe's chicken-fried steak, a massive, tenderized steak coated in fine flour, fried in peanut oil and showered in a deluge of peppery gravy. It's a Deep Ellum institution, and it's worth every calorie consumed.

The new summer menu at Grayson Social includes the Grayson Burger, with pork belly, pickled peppers, onion rings, a farm egg and "fry sauce" for $18. Courtesy of Grayson Social

Grayson Social's Grayson Burger

If you've got $18 to burn, the Grayson Burger isn't a bad way to go. The griddle-seared wagyu patty is topped with pork belly, housemade pickled peppers, onion rings and a fried egg.

