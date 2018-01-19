Beloved Uptown Irish Pub Idle Rich Is Closing Next Week After 14 Years

After 14 years on McKinney Avenue, Idle Rich Pub is closing after service Tuesday, Jan. 23, according to a Facebook post. The bar is closing because its lease is up, owner Feargal McKinney says.

"I have had 14 great years at the Idle, met many new friends and invaluable employees," McKinney said in the Facebook post. "Several current employees started with me on on opening night in 2004. You will still be able to see the Idle crew working at our other pubs. No need to be too sad, but let's toast some very fond memories at a great Irish pub." McKinney also owns the Skellig and Old Monk.