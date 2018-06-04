From Jackfruit Flautas to Vegan Elotes, the Electric Kitchen Keeps Dallas Vegan Food Fresh

When people hear the phrase "vegan restaurant," they typically react in one of three ways. One — the vegan — is gleeful and full of excitement about the prospect of being able to eat a meal as it was prepared and without special requests or modification. Another reaction usually involves a grimace, an eye roll and mutterings about how the food won’t cut the mustard. The third camp sits between the yays and nays; they eat vegan food but aren’t its biggest cheerleaders.

For the nays camp, one of the biggest issues with veganism seems to be the idea that it operates on a deficit of ingredients and familiarity. People focus more on what’s missing instead of looking at what’s added or used to replace flavors and ingredients. This can be especially true for communities of color, where fast food is readily available but fresh and healthy ingredients are limited and expensive.

For these communities, veganism speaks to a sense of privilege and an even larger disconnect. That is, until you meet someone like Chanise Condren from Electric Kitchen, a Dallas based pop-up kitchen and catering service.