Vegan Gravy, Breakfast Pizza and Video Games: The Best New Brunches in Dallas

Chipped beef on toast — salted brisket with smoked cheddar and white gravy. Courtesy of 18th & Vine

Brunch: Dallas loves it. If you’re sick of your usual brunch haunt (and waiting in your usual brunch line), hit up one of these newcomers to the Dallas brunch scene.

Mountains of Meat: 18th & Vine Brings a New Barbecue Brunch to Dallas

Back in November, Kansas City-style barbecue joint 18th & Vine merged two of Dallas’ favorite things: brunch and barbecue. The chipped beef with gravy on toast is a must.

Eggs Florentine pie at Pie Tap. Kathryn DeBruler

With Cheap Drinks and Egg-Topped Pizzas, Pie Tap Has Started the Pizza Brunch Revolution

With locations on Henderson and in the Design District, Pie Tap is making it easy for you to throw down on a glorious egg-covered brunch pizza.

Get thee inside me, seitan! V-Eats’ vegan brunch hits the spot. Kathryn DeBruler

V-Eats Proves That a Vegan Brunch Can Be Just as Good as Its Meaty Contemporaries

Even if you’re not vegan, a visit to V-Eats is likely to change your mind about the necessity of animal products on your brunch plate.

Move over, chicken. At Grayson Social, quail and waffles are where it’s at. Kathryn DeBruler

Grayson Social’s Brunch Is Swimming in Gravy and Chantilly Cream

The brunch at this new downtown spot still has a couple kinks to work out, but it’s nothing that a generous amount of Chantilly cream won’t fix.

Nerdvana is mimosa mecca. Featured here are the prickly pear (left) and raspberry mimosas. Kathryn DeBruler

Play Video Games While Waiting for Your Eggs Benedict at Nerdvana’s New Brunch

This one’s for you, Frisco. This combination coffee shop/bar/restaurant/gamers’ hang spot serves a stellar brunch in a seriously fun atmosphere.

