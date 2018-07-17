Velvet Taco Opens in Preston Forest Village

Northern-dwelling fans of Velvet Taco's rotisserie chicken taco will no longer have to drive too far south to catch a fix: Velvet Taco opened its fourth location Monday at 11700 Preston Road in Preston Forest Village.

"Velvet Taco virgins who venture into the newest location will discover an all-day menu that explores the edge of multi-cultural boundaries, featuring an eclectic array of spices and tastes from across the globe," according to a press release. "Everything is scratch-made, from the handmade corn tortillas and slow-roasted rotisserie chicken to the kick-ass margaritas and homemade red velvet cake."

Velvet Taco also operates locations on Greenville Avenue, in Knox-Henderson and in Fort Worth, along with restaurants in Houston, Austin and Chicago. The taqueria is planning to open a McKinney Avenue location this summer.