Velvet Taco Opens in Preston Forest Village

Northern-dwelling fans of Velvet Taco's rotisserie chicken taco will no longer have to drive too far south to catch a fix: Velvet Taco opened its fourth location Monday at 11700 Preston Road in Preston Forest Village.
"Velvet Taco virgins who venture into the newest location will discover an all-day menu that explores the edge of multi-cultural boundaries, featuring an eclectic array of spices and tastes from across the globe," according to a press release. "Everything is scratch-made, from the handmade corn tortillas and slow-roasted rotisserie chicken to the kick-ass margaritas and homemade red velvet cake."
Velvet Taco also operates locations on Greenville Avenue, in Knox-Henderson and in Fort Worth, along with restaurants in Houston, Austin and Chicago. The taqueria is planning to open a McKinney Avenue location this summer.
“Every neighborhood we’ve entered into has welcomed us with open arms and lines around the corner,” Clay Dover, president of Velvet Taco, said in the press release. “So we can’t wait to open our doors today and welcome in a whole new set of neighbors and friends. And, three weeks after we open at Preston & Forest, we’ll do it all again in Uptown on McKinney Ave. We love serving up our ‘tacos without borders’ and we’re excited to share our fresh take on the ubiquitous taco!”
Look for menu items such as spicy tikka chicken, a Texas Akaushi bacon burger, shrimp and grits, and the Weekly Taco Feature (aka WTF), which introduces a new taco every week. The taqueria also serves brunch all day, every day.
"And for those in the know — or who just want to look like a Velvet Taco veteran — strut past the front door to the pick-up window, knock and hand the staff $20," according to the release. "In just a few minutes, someone will return with a magical bag of delicious goodness, including: a whole slow-roasted rotisserie chicken, six homemade tortillas, two sides of Elote corn, heat sauce and roasted corn pico de gallo. It may sound a little sketchy, but you’ll soon understand why Backdoor Chicken is one of the best-kept secrets in Dallas. It’s available every day of the week, but Mondays are just $10."
The new Velvet Taco will be open 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday.
