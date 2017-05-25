Inspire Some Serious Order Envy With the Green With Agave at Victor Tangos

EXPAND Friends don't let friends drink alone. Even more, friends don't let friends order the wrong drink. Courtesy of Victor Tangos

Lately, we've been seeing quite a few bartenders reach for a new (to most of us) spirit: Crème de Poire.

Crème de Poire is a lower-proof (usually around 36 proof/18 percent ABV) pear liqueur with a decidedly tangy fruitiness. Usually it's spotted in sweeter dessert drinks, but we love the way Victor Tangos threw it thoughtfully into a cocktail with bold elements like Suze (bitter) and mezcal (smoky agave). The pear notes give the cocktail a bit of lingering sweetness.

Go ahead and make your friends green with envy by letting them try a sip of yours. Because, really, there's no worse feeling than order envy.

Green with Agave

Small handful fresh arugula

0.5 oz. agave syrup (one part agave nectar to one part water)

0.75 oz. lime juice

0.25 oz. Merlet Creme de Poire

0.25 oz. Suze

1 oz. Espadin Mezcal (Gracias a Dios) Combine all ingredients into a shaker tin and shake well. Strain. Serve on the rocks and garnish with arugula.



Victor Tangos, 3001 N. Henderson Ave. (Knox/Henderson)

