Deep Ellum Nightclub Deletes Facebook Page After Posting Domestic Violence Joke

This Vinty Bar's Facebook page no longer exists after users complained about the nightclub posting this meme making light of domestic violence.

Vinty Club, a Deep Ellum nightclub that often sports lines out the door on weekends, has deleted one of its Facebook pages after posting a meme that pokes fun at violence toward women.

A Deep Ellum neighborhood group Facebook post got heated this morning after user Jordan Edwards published a screen capture of the meme — "When you wanna jaw the fuck outta yo girl ... but then you realize you're gonna need that jaw later tonight," it reads, with cartoon drawings of a clenched fist — posted to Vinty's page. "Just what Deep Ellum needs: a business that makes light of violence against women," Edwards wrote. "Thanks Vinty."

In response, user Daniel Twardowski posted a screen capture of a Facebook interaction between Twardowski and the bar over its use of the bizarre meme.