Wine in my glass, wine on my face.EXPAND
Wine in my glass, wine on my face.
Susie Oszustowicz

Boozy Spa Treatments Provide Some Face Time with Wine

Susie Oszustowicz | February 8, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Valentine's Day is hard. (Yes, even for women.) So, this year, instead of getting your significant other socks with your face on them, pamper her face instead. Vivian's Spa is pouring it out for the season by incorporating a red wine serum into a couple of its services. Go for a Magnolia Merlot Massage or a Chocolate Cabernet Facial, and you'll have the boozy concoction rubbed right into your face. We're 100 percent for drinking wine nightly for a healthy heart, so we'll let someone slather it on our bodies for the alleged antioxidant boost. We're fair like that.

And, since every treatment comes with the offer for Champagne, wine or a Chambord Liqueur cocktail, we think this is kind of the gift for that special wino in your life.

Chocolate Cabernet Facial ($115 for 60 minutes, $155 for 90 minutes)
Magnolia Merlot Massage ($115 for 60 minutes, $155 for 90 minutes; couples $230 for 60 minutes, $310 for 90 minutes)

Treatments are available through February.

Vivian's Spa, 5420 Ross Ave. (East Dallas)

