Can't decide between ramen and sushi? At Piranha Killer Ramen, you won't have to.
Kathy Tran

Wabi House Is Opening Piranha Killer Ramen, a New Ramen and Sushi Spot

Beth Rankin | January 29, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

One of Dallas' favorite ramen spots is opening a new ramen concept: Piranha Killer Ramen, which begins soft-open soon in Arlington, according to a Facebook post.

The new restaurant is taking over the space formerly occupied by Piranha Killer Sushi, which closed in October. “Our goal is to bring a cozy Japanese feeling to our customers so they could feel like they are in Japan,” manager Thao Dang told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We will be the first restaurant in Arlington that has a huge tatami table.”

The new Piranha will still serve the old Piranha's sushi menu but will also offer eight varieties of ramen, the Star-Telegram reports, including favorites such as Tonkatsu and spicy miso. Follow Piranha on Facebook to keep an eye on that soft-open date.

Piranha Killer Ramen, 309 Curtis Mathes Way, Arlington

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

