Wabi House Is Opening Piranha Killer Ramen, a New Ramen and Sushi Spot

Can't decide between ramen and sushi? At Piranha Killer Ramen, you won't have to.

One of Dallas' favorite ramen spots is opening a new ramen concept: Piranha Killer Ramen, which begins soft-open soon in Arlington, according to a Facebook post.

The new restaurant is taking over the space formerly occupied by Piranha Killer Sushi, which closed in October. “Our goal is to bring a cozy Japanese feeling to our customers so they could feel like they are in Japan,” manager Thao Dang told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We will be the first restaurant in Arlington that has a huge tatami table.”

