Wabi House Is Opening Piranha Killer Ramen, a New Ramen and Sushi Spot

One of Dallas' favorite ramen spots is opening a new ramen concept: Piranha Killer Ramen, which begins soft-open soon in Arlington, according to a Facebook post.
The new restaurant is taking over the space formerly occupied by Piranha Killer Sushi, which closed in October. “Our goal is to bring a cozy Japanese feeling to our customers so they could feel like they are in Japan,” manager Thao Dang told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We will be the first restaurant in Arlington that has a huge tatami table.”
The new Piranha will still serve the old Piranha's sushi menu but will also offer eight varieties of ramen, the Star-Telegram reports, including favorites such as Tonkatsu and spicy miso. Follow Piranha on Facebook to keep an eye on that soft-open date.
Piranha Killer Ramen, 309 Curtis Mathes Way, Arlington
