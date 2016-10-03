menu

Wanna Share Your Tacos With the World? It's Last Call for Vendors at Dallas Observer Tacolandia

Monday, October 3, 2016 at 11:12 a.m.
By Observer Staff
Kathy Tran
On Oct. 15, more than 3,000 people will converge on City Hall Plaza with a singular goal: to eat as many tacos as possible. 

Dallas Observer Tacolandia, now in its second year, promises to be a barbacoa bonanza, with taquerias like Come Taco, Revolver Taco Lounge, Taqueria Ventana and Trompo all serving up tacos and competing for awards doled out by a panel of hungry, taco scholar judges. We've got plenty of vendors on tap, but we've got room for more. You supply the tacos and we'll supply two tables, linens, plates/cutlery, signage and permit. If you want to apply to be a vendor, act fast — Tacolandia is next weekend, and taco fans are a hungry bunch.

Bring your A-game, taco-slingers. Click here for more details about the fest and to buy tickets. 

Dallas City Hall Plaza
More Info
More Info

1500 Marilla St.
Dallas, TX 75201

214-670-3111

dallascityhall.com/Pages/default.aspx

