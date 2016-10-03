Wanna Share Your Tacos With the World? It's Last Call for Vendors at Dallas Observer Tacolandia

EXPAND Want to get your taqueria's goods in front of 3,000 people? Sign up to be a Tacolandia vendor. Kathy Tran

On Oct. 15, more than 3,000 people will converge on City Hall Plaza with a singular goal: to eat as many tacos as possible.

Dallas Observer Tacolandia, now in its second year, promises to be a barbacoa bonanza, with taquerias like Come Taco, Revolver Taco Lounge, Taqueria Ventana and Trompo all serving up tacos and competing for awards doled out by a panel of hungry, taco scholar judges. We've got plenty of vendors on tap, but we've got room for more. You supply the tacos and we'll supply two tables, linens, plates/cutlery, signage and permit. If you want to apply to be a vendor, act fast — Tacolandia is next weekend, and taco fans are a hungry bunch.

Bring your A-game, taco-slingers. Click here for more details about the fest and to buy tickets.

