Wanna Share Your Tacos With the World? It's Last Call for Vendors at Dallas Observer Tacolandia
|
Want to get your taqueria's goods in front of 3,000 people? Sign up to be a Tacolandia vendor.
Kathy Tran
On Oct. 15, more than 3,000 people will converge on City Hall Plaza with a singular goal: to eat as many tacos as possible.
Dallas Observer Tacolandia, now in its second year, promises to be a barbacoa bonanza, with taquerias like Come Taco, Revolver Taco Lounge, Taqueria Ventana and Trompo all serving up tacos and competing for awards doled out by a panel of hungry, taco scholar judges. We've got plenty of vendors on tap, but we've got room for more. You supply the tacos and we'll supply two tables, linens, plates/cutlery, signage and permit. If you want to apply to be a vendor, act fast — Tacolandia is next weekend, and taco fans are a hungry bunch.
Bring your A-game, taco-slingers. Click here for more details about the fest and to buy tickets.
