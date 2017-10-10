Do You Love Food and Writing About Food? The Dallas Observer is Looking for Food Writers

EXPAND If you love food and can write, have we got the gig for you. Kathy Tran

The Dallas Observer's food writing team is a jocular misfit crew of freelance writers who love food — like, really, really love food, enough that they enjoy using their spare time to find interesting new dishes, explore hidden dining gems and learn the history of Dallas restaurants.

On our crew we've got a barbecue expert, a burger scholar, a cocktail maven and someone whose job is going to brunch every weekend and writing about it. Does this sound like a dream gig for you? If so, you might be the perfect fit to join our hungry gang of freelance writers.

We're looking for inquisitive, adventurous people who have writing experience and can take Instagram-worthy food photos that will make readers salivate. We're also looking for writers who live in or know the suburbs well, and we love writers who consider themselves experts in a particular genre of food.

Do you spend your weekends searching out the city's best kimchi jjigae? Do you have strong opinions about what constitutes gumbo? Are your followers sick of your food posts on Instagram? Do your friends frequently turn to you for restaurant recommendations?

If so, send your resume and two writing samples to beth.rankin@dallasobserver.com with "Observer food writer" in the subject line. In your email, include a couple of story pitches that you think would be a good fit for our food section. We promise we don't bite.

