Warm Yourself with the Rustic's Winter R&R

EXPAND A couple of the Winter R&Rs and you'll need some R and R. Courtesy of The Rustic

This winter has been bizarre with 40-degree swings within hours and a Christmas that gave "Christmas in July" new meaning. This week, however, it looks like we've got a chilly enough cold snap to enjoy one of our favorite winter things: hot cocktails.

The Rustic rolled out its winter cocktail menu today with four drinks to warm your insides that will be available through the end of the month, and there's some decadent deliciousness on it. The standout: the Winter R&R, which strayed from the expected by combining gin, riesling and apricot brandy — a little spice, a little sweet and a lotta booze.

WINTER R&R

1 bottle Selbach Riesling

1 star anise

2 1/4-inch pieces of ginger

3 cardamom pods

1 tablespoon whole cloves

4 tablespoons honey

1/4 cup Ysabel Regina brandy

1/2 cup Roxor gin

Sliced Asian pears Combine all ingredients except brandy into a sauce pan. Thoroughly whisk. Simmer for 20 minutes on low/medium heat. Thoroughly whisk in brandy. Serve hot with a slice of Asian pear.

Serves four.



The Rustic, 3656 Howell St. (Uptown)

