Wash Down Ten 50 BBQ's Smoked Meat With a Mango Margarita

Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Susie Oszustowicz
Man-go-go-go to Ten 50 for a little agave lovin'.
Man-go-go-go to Ten 50 for a little agave lovin'.
Scott Mitchell
A A

One of the best days of the year is coming up Monday. No, not Christmas or Labor Day or your birthday (like we'd know when that is); it's National Tequila Day. We're getting buzzed just thinking about all the agave goodness coming our way — because it's perfectly OK to have one four tequila drinks at lunch when it's a national holiday all about the spirit.

Luckily, we found a place that can help you soak up all that spirited fun with its amazing barbecue. Ten 50 BBQ's mango margarita ($10) will be our poison this Monday. It combines Cointreau, mango, basil and housemade sweet-and-sour mix and adds Patrón Silver Tequila for a smooth, fruity finish.

If celebrating a tequila holiday on a Monday night doesn't work for you, worry not: This is on Ten 50's permanent menu.

Ten 50 BBQ, 1050 N Central Expy., Richardson

