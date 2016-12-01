We Found a Sushirrito in Dallas — and Now All We Want Is More Sushirritos

EXPAND This sushirrito was spotted in a surprising place, but now that we've had one, we just want more. Beth Rankin

We live in the era of viral internet food trends. Rainbow-colored cakes, gooey raclette cheese, over-the-top milkshakes — as soon as a dish goes viral, the trend spreads like wildfire around the country, inevitably making its way to Dallas. One trend that we haven't been able to find in Dallas but have been craving ever since it popped up on Instagram: the sushirrito, a burrito-sized sushi roll filled with fresh fish, veggies and everyone's favorite sticky sushi rice.

It's a simple concept, one that seems like such a no-brainer that it's hard to imagine it hasn't been around since the era of the Choco Taco. It's just a large sushi roll with a hand-held burrito-sized construction, and trendy as it may be, it's a pretty rad and tasty on-the-go meal that's as filling as a burrito without all the guilt. We've been trying to find a sushirrito in DFW but haven't had much luck — until last night, when we found one in an unexpected place: the prepared food section of Whole Foods in Uptown.

There it was, pink and perky and $10.99, a ready-made sushirrito that made for the last-minute dinner of our dreams. The massive chunks of salmon were beautifully fresh, and although it had clearly been made at least a few hours before we got there, it was still a mighty fine meal.

That said, a pre-prepared grocery store meal can only go so far — and after wolfing down this bad boy, we couldn't help but wish there was a spot in DFW where we could get the real thing made fresh-to-order.

And so we ask you, all-knowing internet: Have you come across any sushirritos in North Texas, and if so, where can we find one? This is one food trend we have no problem perpetuating.

Whole Foods, 2510 McKinney Ave.

