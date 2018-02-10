The Weirdest DFW Restaurants for Valentine's Day Dinner, No Reservations Required

Let's skip the platitudes — ranging from "Valentine's Day is hell on earth" to "I bought you this stuffed animal from Walgreens" — and get right to it: If you're in a relationship and haven't explicitly set greeting card holiday-related boundaries, you're gonna have to pull something out of your ass for Valentine's Day on Wednesday. If you're last-minute stressing because all the good reservations are snapped up, rest easy: We got you. These curious spots are a little out there but totally fun, and you should be able to snag a seat without a reservation.

Cheese Island will definitely set the mood. Kathy Tran

Ddong Ggo

2625 Old Denton Road, No. 322, Carrollton

Nothing sets the mood quite like a restaurant called "Butthole" in Korean. This kitschy Korea Town spot, serving fun bar fare in a modern, K-pop-filled space, will keep you entertained all night with nacho Cheetos french fries, hot dog and American cheese soup, and Cheese Island, a $25 dish featuring a small mountain of Korean fried chicken atop a sea of melted cheese. Try a bottle of soju or two.