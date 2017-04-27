What to Do This Weekend in Dallas: Jester King Brunch, Taco Libre and a Samurai Cocktail Hour

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's the Lucha Libre show stealers! Melisa Oporto

Make like Oda Nobunaga and head to Saint Ann Restaurant & Bar for an evening of cocktails and samurai education. After you grab a cocktail from the bar, head upstairs for an after-hours tour of The Samurai Collection, which consists of Japanese armor. The cost is $10 per person.

What it be: Samurai Cocktail Tour

When it do: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, April 27

Where dat is: 2501 N. Harwood St.

*****

It's easy to appreciate moonlight as lunar illumination or the inspiration for a Beethoven sonata, but have you ever stopped to think how moonlight can enhance your shopping experience? The patio at Trinity Groves will host a new night market, Music and Moonlight, this Thursday. Shop from local artists and vendors while enjoying live music and maybe a bite or two from one of Trinity Groves' many restaurants. And if you listen very closely, you may even hear Jimmy Stewart's tipsy version of "Buffalo Gals."

What it be: Music and Moonlight Market

When it do: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, April 27

Where dat is: 425 Bedford St.

*****

Flip-flops and wine tastings: Can you guess the demographic this Truck Yard event is geared toward?

Women

Everyone – because who doesn't enjoy casual footwear and fermented grape juice? Tickets are $15 and include five wine tastings and an obligatory commemorative wine glass. Come early; there are only 150 tickets available and it's first-come, first-served at the door.

What it be: Fine Wine and Flip-Flops

When it do: 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 28

Where dat is: 5624 Sears St.

*****

The Commerce Street Night Market is like the UN for good times. It unites the local citizenry with artists, musicians and food and beer vendors for an evening of arts, entertainment and local shopping. And better yet, this event is free to attend and is dog-friendly.

What it be: Commerce Street Night Market

When it do: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 28

Where dat is: 444 W. Commerce St.

*****

Experience the flavors of 19th century cuisine at Nash Farm's Farm to Fork dinner. This bonnet-tying, buggy-hitching good time kicks off with offerings from the smokehouse, hen house and kitchen garden, as well as a selection of Grapevine wines. The evening will continue in the meadow of the historic farmhouse, where a family-style meal of farm-fresh eats will be served. Meanwhile, the Long Star String Band will help put diners in that 19th century, pre-polio vaccine state-of-mind. Tickets are $100 per person, with all proceeds benefiting Nash Farm's educational programs.

What it be: Farm to Fork Experience

When it do: 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 28

Where dat is: 626 S. Ball St., Grapevine

*****

We like to believe that we are a civilized people, people who think their way out of problems or disagreements. But then again, we are also a people who invented arm-wrestling contests. Celebrate the great dichotomy that is humanity's collective problem-solving ability at the Texas Theatre. For one night only, the theater will show a 35MM screening of

, the Sylvester Stallone arm-wrestling epic.

But wait, there's more: In honor of the film, 3 Nations Brewing will be holding the release party for their latest imperial saison, Over the Top, at the theater that night. As you might have surmised, Over the Top the beer was named after Over the Top the movie. Celebrate both this seminal piece of cinematography and its namesake saison, and then enjoy a post-show arm wrestling competition in the lobby. It doesn't get better than that, folks.

What it be: Over the Top 35MM and 3 Nations Beer Release Party

When it do: 9:30 Friday, April 28

Where dat is: 231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

*****

All-you-can-eat crawfish.

Now that I have your attention, here's how to get endless mudbugs. Go to Richardson's Church of the Epiphany's 7th Annual Crawfish Boil and PopUP Art event. Purchase a $25 ticket. Eat said crawfish from Fuge's in addition to corn, potatoes and sausage. Then have some brisket and pulled pork from Knight's BBQ, and after that, wash it all down with some ice-cold craft beer from Richardson's own Four Bullets Brewery. As if that wasn't all-inclusive enough, you can also check out the art vendors that will set up shop on-site. Because mudbugs and mixed media just make sense, you know?

What it be: Epiphany Crawfish Boil and Arts Festival

When it do: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where dat is: 421 Custer Road, Richardson

*****

What happens when Jester King and brunch unite? Magical, delicious, effervescent things, of course. Join the Meddlesome Moth and Jester King Brewery for a five-beer, four-course brunch. Notable pairings include ducks in a blanket with foie gras bratwurst with a barrel-aged sour, humita benedict with Farmhouse Ale and a Laphroaig 10-year scotch crème brûlée with Farmhouse Altbier with smoked malt. Yes, please. Tickets are $70 per person.

What it be: Jester King Brunch

When it do: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 29

Where dat is: 1621 Oak Lawn Ave.

*****

Forget flowers and chocolates: rare beers and tacos are the best ways to celebrate a second-year anniversary – and wouldn't you know it, Texas Ale Project is doing just that. To mark their second year in business, the brewery will have 15 beers on tap, including for the first time ever an extremely limited release of The Caucasian, a bourbon-barrel aged White Russian Imperial Stout. There will also be several eats available for purchase, including tacos and sliders from Luck, T.A.P.-infused pickles from T-Rex Pickles and T.A.P. beer ice cream from Ice Cream Wasted. Regular admission tickets are $20 and include eight pours and a commemorative glass, while early admission is $35.

What it be: Tap Fest 2017

When it do: Noon-7 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where dat is: 1001 N. Riverfront Blvd.

*****

Food events must cater (quite literally) to a large number of people. And so these events employ, wisely, elements that will appeal to as many people as possible. Beer festivals, for instance, are generally quite popular; cheese events, too. This Saturday, another popular contender returns to the food events arena in the form of Taco Libre! Starting at $16 ($22 day-of) per ticket, you'll get access to 21 of the best taquerias around, including Revolver Taco, Trompo, La Nortena Tortilleria, El Come Taco and more. Unfortunately, you will have to pay – each stand will have several $2 options – for the tacos as well, but just think of the gas savings. In addition to easy access and super delicious tacos, there will also be lucha libre wrestling. Because if the masses love anything, it’s scarfing down chorizo tacos while two masked men use physics to hurt one another.

What it be: Taco Libre!

When it do: 3-10 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where dat is: 1010 S. Pearl Expressway

*****

On Rotation and Hypnotic Donuts are combining forces as they work to bring an end to as many diets as possible. Their weapons? Beer and doughnuts. Four beers will be expertly paired with four doughnuts, like the tamarind-glazed vanilla cake doughnut and its boozy counterpart, Mexican Barleywine. Tickets are $22 per person.

What it be: Hypnotic Donuts and Beer Pairing

When it do: 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where dat is: 7328 Gaston Ave. Suite 110

*****

The fifth annual History with a Twist takes place this Saturday at the ever-charming Dallas Heritage Village. Enjoy an evening of classic American cocktails, 1940s era Southern comfort food and the vintage musical stylings of Matt Tolentino and friends. Tickets are $125 per person, with proceeds benefiting Dallas Heritage Village's immersive learning opportunities.

What it be: 5th Annual History with a Twist

When it do: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where dat is: 1515 S. Harwood St.

*****