What to Do This Weekend: Blues, Beer, Bubbles and Barbecue

Stretch that stomach out this weekend — those Thanksgiving leftovers aren't gonna eat themselves — at some of these indulgent food and drink events.

*****

What does WWE have in common with beer and wine? They all lend themselves to a good smackdown. Speaking of which, Scardello will referee a Beer vs. Wine Smackdown on Wednesday. See the two heavyweights battle it out before a crowd of lightweights. For $40, you can participate in five tasting rounds, each of which features a different cheese, wine and beer. Who will emerge the victor? You. Because cheese and alcohol.

What it be: Beer vs. Wine Smackdown

When it do: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15

Where dat is: 3511 Oak Lawn Ave.

*****

Are you feeling fancy? Not put-on-pants fancy —

fancy. As in "buy a $250 Champagne dinner at Abacus" fancy. But not just any Champagne dinner — a Veuve Clicquot Champagne dinner. For what better way to treat yourself, as the kids say, than with an evening of fine food and bubbly? Enjoy appetizers of oysters and pate and a four-course dinner including Maine lobster, pheasant roulade and smoked veal prime rib. And during each course along the way — from apps to dessert — a glass of Veuve Cliquot will find its way into your hand.

What it be: Veuve Clicquot Wine Dinner

When it do: 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16

Where dat is: 4511 McKinney Ave.

*****

Local advocacy group Go Oak Cliff will host the eighth annual Blues, Bandits and BBQ event at Kidd Springs Park. On Friday, more than 30 teams of barbecue artisans will gather to sacrifice a barnyard's worth of mammals to the Smoky Goodness God. Basically, they'll prep for the competition while live music plays and revelers partake in food and drinks, which will be available for purchase. Picnics are encouraged. On Saturday, a $20 wristband gets you access to barbecue tasting and subsequent barbecue voting, which begins at 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit radio station KNON-FM and James S. Hogg Elementary School.

What it be: Blues, Bandits and BBQ

When it do: 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, through Saturday, Nov. 18

Where dat is: 711 W. Canty St.

*****



At 12:01 a.m. the third Thursday of November, the new batch of Beaujolais wine is released in accordance with French law. This red, fruity wine known for its drinkability is kind of a big deal, in other words. And if you can’t be in France, the next best thing is to head to CiboDivino Marketplace for an afternoon of French food and wine. Cibo chefs Daniel Puelo and Ryan Olmos will whip up some tasty bites such as mini croque-monsieurs, and Julien Eelsen of Whisk Crepes Café will bust out the customizable crepes. Glasses of Beajolais Nouveau will be sold, food will be eaten, pleasure will be had — how very French, indeed.





What it be: French Beaujolais Nouveau at CiboDivino Marketplace

When it do: noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18

Where dat is: 1868 Sylvan Ave.

*****

If art lovers and tea fans were depicted via a Venn diagram, there would probably be a lot of overlap. And that would certainly be the case for Tom Sachs, the artist who has turned his love of tea into an interactive, informative exhibit. Sachs built a tea house and all of its accouterments from commonplace materials and, in doing so, made himself into the El Greco of Earl Grey. Two or three visitors will be selected to participate in tea ceremonies hosted by Sachs' colleague Johnny Fogg on Saturday and Sunday. The tea house's walls will be removed so that visitors can watch the ceremony, which is slated to last longer than one hour. Tickets may be purchased for $10.

What it be: Tea Ceremony at the Nasher

When it do: 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, and 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 19

Where dat is: 2001 Flora St.







*****

Sunday fundays are things of the past; Sunday soirées are the weekend pleasure-marker of the future. Every Sunday through Dec. 31, the terrace at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek will feature live music, great views and delicious drinks. What better way to wind the weekend down than with a Mansion Manhattan, a blanket and a spot in front of the fireplace? Table reservations are available upon request; call 214-443-4747 for details.





What it be: Social Sunday Soirées





When it do: 2:30-5:30 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 31





Where dat is: 2821 Turtle Creek Blvd.