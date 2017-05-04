What to Do This Weekend in Dallas: Cinco de Mayo, Sour Fest and Mimosas for Moms

Treat your mom to a mimosa walk. She deserves it. File photo

Every Tom, Dick and Enrique seems to have a Cinco de Mayo special, but only Taqueria la Ventana is holding cocktail tastings by el Jimador Tequila and Chambord, cerveza tastings by Corona and Modelo, and Mexican Soda tasting by Jarritos. That's right, Jarritos tastings. Once you're all liquored and soda-ed to the gills, take your photo with the on-site luchador while a DJ spins tunes from 3 to 6 p.m.

What it be: Cinco de Mayo '17

When it do: 2-11 p.m. (happy hour from 2-6 p.m.) Friday, May 5

Where dat is: 1611 McKinney Ave.

*****

Martin House Brewing Co. will be home to more puckered faces than a kissing booth during Sour Fest 2017. This fest's purpose is three-fold: to introduce Martin's new True Love Raspberry Sour, to celebrate sour beer, and to show sour beer fans that though they walk a lonely road traversed by IPA and wheat beer fans, they are not alone. Tickets are $15 and include four beers.

What it be: Sour Fest 2017

When it do: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 6

Where dat is: 220 S. Sylvania Ave., Fort Worth

*****

What's better than Taco Tuesday? City-sanctioned Taco Saturday. The second annual Fort Worth Tacto Festival is this Saturday, which means that it's time to get taco wasted. Gorge yourself on unlimited taco samples from the likes of R Taco, Los Vaqueros, Salsa Limon, Wild Salsa and more. General admission tickets are $30 per person and include live music, performances, mariachis and more.

What it be: El Fuerte - Fort Worth Taco Fest

When it do: Noon-7 p.m. Saturday, May 6

Where dat is: 395 Purcey St., Fort Worth

*****

Mudbug season is upon us, which means it's time for the Granada Theater's Louisiana-backyard style crawfish boil. Bugs and Brews will be held behind the theater, where Charley Crockett will headline a lineup of artists that include Somebody's Darling, The Tontons, Atlantis Aquarius, The Work and more. General admission tickets are $15 (sans crawfish) or $30 for general admission plus 2 lbs. of crawfish. Kids 10 and under admitted free with a ticketed adult.

What it be: Bugs and Brews

When it do: Noon-8 p.m. Saturday, May 6

Where dat is: 3524 Greenville Ave.

*****

There's nothing quite so hunger-inducing as the sight of a man with a washboard strapped to his chest. For when that zydeco music starts a playin', it drives one to a mighty hunger that can only be sated by many pounds of crustaceans. Crawfish, specifically. Deep Ellum Brewing Co. has ordered 1,500 lbs. of the creepy, crawly, delicious things for their beer garden boil, and you're invited. The cost is $30 for three beers, 2 lbs. of crawfish and live zydeco.

What it be: Cinco de Bayou Crawfish Boil

When it do: 2-10 p.m. Saturday, May 6

Where dat is: 2823 St. Louis St.

*****

Let's face it, your mom doesn't want a card or flowers or a World's Best Mom tumbler. She wants wine and lots of it. What better way to show mom how much you care than by being her DD after she gets sloshed at the Bishop Arts District's Mother's Day mimosa walk? The walk takes participants on a chemically altered stroll through participating shops and includes 10 mimosa samples and a glass for $20.

What it be: Mother's Day Mimosa Walk

When it do: Noon-3 p.m. Sunday, May 7

Where dat is: West Davis Street and North Bishop Avenue

*****

Rahr & Sons Brewing Co. hosts their third annual Rahr-B-Q Steak Cook-Off this Sunday, with all proceeds going to the nonprofit Hope Center for Autism. A $45 tickets – $50 at the door – includes four beer tastings, a steak dinner prepared by the cook-off contestants and live music.

What it be: Rahr-B-Q Steak Cook-Off

When it do: 2-6 p.m. Sunday, May 7

Where dat is: 701 Galveston Ave., Fort Worth

*****