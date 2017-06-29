What to Do This Weekend: Hawiian-Inspired Hog Roast and Pre-Independence Day Drinking

EXPAND Bring it on, summer. Kathy Tran

Hooray for the greatest of summer greats: the long holiday weekend. Unless you're like us and have to come in Monday. Either way, we'll take that weird little Tuesday off, an island in the midst of sweaty despair. We'll also take the opportunity to eat and drink the weekend away because, well, God bless America.

Summer is officially here, which means it's time to break out the Hawaiian shirt collection and drink your weight in piña coladas. Better still, head to Mudhen Meat and Greens for their luau-inspired hog roast. The four-course roast will feature bites like sausage musubi rolls, a pork bowl with slaw and pineapple chutney, and a Mexican vanilla and blood orange cocktail float. Tickets are $40 per person or $70 if you want to fully embrace island time with four paired cocktails. Email raynor@anotherplanet.com for reservations.

What it be: Hog Roast Cocktail Dinner

When it do: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 29

Where dat is: 900 S. Harwood St.

Little D Markets' monthly street market is back for an evening of live music, eats, drinks and shopping local. This month, Oddfellows will head the bar while Casa Masa, Perfect Bites and Revolution Artisan Pops will have tasty treats available for purchase. James Olney of Oak Cliff Pottery will throw it down (literally) as part of a pottery demonstration from 7 to 9 p.m. This event is both family- and pup-friendly, as well as F-R-E-E.

What it be: Commerce Street Night Market

When it do: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 30

Where dat is: 444 W. Commerce St.

Cupping is:

A) What Gwyneth Paltrow does when she's not finding her bliss and/or attempting to become immortal.

B) Like planking, but instead you have to contort your body to effectively contain 8 ounces of foreign liquid.

C) A free coffee-tasting event at Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters.

The answer, astute reader, is C. Stop by Noble Coyote and taste your way to coffee literacy. You will learn to evaluate the flavors, balance and aromas of various coffees. Pick up a bag or two of your favorite beans while you're at it; Noble Coyote will have all of your new favorites available for purchase.

What it be: Coffee Cupping Event

When it do: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1

Where dat is: 19 Exposition Ave.

Pre-game your Independence Day celebrations at Texas Ale Project during the second annual 'Merica the Beer-tiful Party. The brewery will host a day of games, live music and barbecue. The preferred beverage of Founding Fathers everywhere will be available, as will a watermelon keg. Duke's Smoked Meats will give away barbecue samples (smoked meat samples = best samples ever), and barbecue from Texas Beer Chef will be available for purchase. Admission is free.

What it be: 'Merica the Beer-tiful

When it do: noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 1

Where dat is: 1001 N. Riverfront Blvd.

When beer-can chickens were invented, the avian community's collective dignity took a real hit. Flying Saucer is doing its part to make the ordeal a little less embarrassing for birds by utilizing quality craft beer for its beer-can chickens. Because if you're going to go out on a can, you might as well go out

. Grab a serving of Green Flash Passion Fruit beer-can chicken, two sides and three Green Flash beers at the Saucer's Brews and Birds Picnic. A $25 ticket includes the aforementioned eats and drinks plus live music.

What it be: Green Flash Brews and Birds Picnic

When it do: noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 1

Where dat is: 111 E. Third St., Fort Worth

What's red, white and brew all over? Noble Rey Brewing Co.'s third annual pre-Independence Day extravaganza, of course. This little shindig has it all: eats from The Proper Baking Co., Mo's That's Amore and Kent Rathbun Catering; drinks; a water balloon fight; live music and even a Nathan's hot dog-eating contest. A $39.99 ticket includes three pints of beer and a commemorative growler with a voucher for a complimentary fill.

What it be: third annual Red, White and Brew

When it do: noon to 9 p.m Saturday, July 1

Where dat is: 2636 Farrington St.

