Here's What You Need to Be Eating (And Drinking) in Deep Ellum Right Now

The pulpo taco at Revolver Taco Lounge is made with octopus cooked so tenderly it’s almost airlike. Kathy Tran

Deep Ellum is Dallas' fastest-growing food and drink neighborhood. There's so much opening up over there that it's hard to keep up — but we can help. Here are four things you need to eat and drink in the city's foodiest neighborhood of the moment.

The pulpo taco at Revolver Taco Lounge

Revolver Taco Lounge is making some of the best tacos in Dallas. With temps reaching into the 100s, we find ourselves eating a little lighter these days — emphasis on "a little." Next time you visit Revolver, lighten up with its pulpo taco, made with octopus cooked so tenderly it’s almost airlike and served with fried leeks and an invigorating jalapeño crema.

The Spicy Tomatillo Bloody Mary at IdleRye is a must-order. Melissa Hennings

The Spicy Tomatillo Bloody Mary at IdleRye

IdleRye's verdant take on the bloody mary is made with green tomatillos and comes rimmed with Tajin, a Mexican spice mixture of salt, lime and chilies. It's one of the best cocktails on IdleRye's menu, according to our bar critic, Alyson Sheppard.

EXPAND Shoals' take on the bloody mary is ultraclassic and ultradelicious. Beth Rankin

The bloody mary at Shoals

For a more traditional take on the bloody mary, hit up new Deep Ellum bar Shoals, which serves up the classics in a laid-back, midcentury modern space. Shoals doesn't use a mix for this classic bloody; the drink is made from scratch every time you order.

Just look at this patty melt. Just look at it. Nick Rallo

The patty melt at the Parlor on Commerce

This chill new bar in on Commerce has become downright famous for its over-the-top indulgent patty melt, served on buttered, griddled sourdough with American cheese and caramelized onion.

