Wheelhouse's New Sunday DJ Brunch Is a Breezy Weekend Hang in the Design District

Every Sunday at Wheelhouse, a DJ spins vinyl while Dallasites brunch on bloody marys and fried green tomato Benedicts in the open-air courtyard.

The Design District’s Wheelhouse just broadened its menu to brunch, and while the food’s good, the music is what makes the experience interesting.

Each Sunday as Wheelhouse serves brunch, a DJ is set up at “center court," the open-air courtyard between Wheelhouse and Sassetta, spinning vinyl. The result is an easy vibe for a less pretentious and more comfortable brunch.

Brunch, served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, is an added section on the menu among the regular small plates, sandwiches and the rest. The cocktail menu (all $10) has a bloody mary with Cajun spices, but for a smokier start, try the Texas Sunrise, with tequila, mezcal, orange, lime and hibiscus.