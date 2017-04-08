Five New Dallas Restaurants You Need to Try Right Now

Lamb chops at Ephesus, a new Turkish restaurant in North Dallas. Kathy Tran

We're headed into a busy season of openings in Dallas as locally owned concepts expand, new franchises open in the area and neighborhoods like the Design District see major changes in their dining scene. Here's a look at the new restaurants you should check out right now:

The new private dining room at Revolver Taco Lounge is a sweetly romantic little spot for prix fixe Michoacan-style family dinners. Beth Rankin

Revolver Taco Lounge

2701 Main St.

The most buzzed-about opening in Dallas this week: the Deep Ellum location of Revolver Taco Lounge, the Fort Worth taqueria that makes some of the best Mexican food in DFW. This new late-night spot will, when fully up and running in the next few days, offer lunch, dinner, a late-night grab-and-go taco window, a raw bar and a small menu of tequila and mezcal cocktails. There's also a private dining room in back that will host prix fixe, multi-course family-style dinners by reservation only.

If you've ever wanted to play cornhole at the foot of an 18-foot-tall art installation, the courtyard between Wheelhouse and the forthcoming Sassetta is your kinda hang spot. Beth Rankin

Wheelhouse

1617 Hi Line Dr.

The developer behind The Joule made a major investment in the Design District dining scene with a new 10,000-foot complex that will, when completed, have two full-service restaurants with a joint courtyard between them and a grab-and-go spot called Go Go. Sassetta, an Italian restaurant, will open soon, but Wheelhouse is open now, serving casual fare like fish and chips and cocktails curated by the team from Midnight Rambler.

A sampling of mezzes (small plates) at Ephesus: hummus, stuffed grape leaves and tabbouleh. Kathy Tran

Ephesus Mediterranean Grill

10455 N. Central Expressway

Dallas' ever-growing Mediterranean food scene gets even bigger with the addition of Ephesus, a new Turkish restaurant in North Dallas that serves comforting, if uneven, Mediterranean fare.

Even in lunch specials, Gyu-Kaku gives diners the opportunity to try several different meats, all grilled by diners at the table. Taylor Danser

Gyu-Kaku

5290 Belt Line Road, Addison

Up in Addison, Gyu-Kaku serves grill-it-yourself Japanese meats at an Addison strip mall, and it's the perfect spot to bring a group of people who are ready for a meat-filled adventure.

At Halcyon's new Dallas location, the patio brings the lounge feel outdoors. Tim Cox

Halcyon Coffee Bar & Lounge

2900 Greenville Ave.

Another high-profile addition to the Dallas food, cocktail and coffee scene: Halcyon, a combination coffee bar, cocktail spot and restaurant (with brunch) on Greenville Avenue. The coffee program still has a few kinks to work out, but with a gorgeous outdoor dining space, Sunday brunch should prove popular at this new hybrid cafe.

