Where to Get Free Macarons in Dallas for National Macaron Day

Monday, March 20, 2017 at 11:50 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Bisous Bisous Patisserie is giving away one free banana split macaron all day today in honor of National Macaron Day.
Happy National Yet-Another-Very-Specific-Food-Holiday Day, one that should prove popular in Dallas given this delicate French cookie's ardent local following. Several local bakeries are celebrating with deals, fundraisers and — perhaps best of all — free macarons, which is great news considering that these tricky little cookies typically cost around $2 each.

Bisous Bisous Patisserie
3700 McKinney Ave.
Pop by Bisous Bisous today at West Village and treat yourself to some Noble Coyote coffee and a free banana split macaron, filled with gloriously indulgent banana cream and topped with chocolate and sprinkles.

A rainbow assortment at Joy Macarons on Greenville Avenue.
Joy Macarons
839 W. Davis St. and 1927 Greenville Ave.
All day today, Dallas macaron favorite Joy Macarons will give away one free cotton candy macaron (with purchase), and 100 percent of proceeds from today's sales will go to Dallas Children's Advocacy Center. If you really wanna celebrate, don't leave without snagging one of Joy's killer macaron ice cream sandwiches.

Today at Chelles, buy three macarons and get one free.
Chelles Macarons
920 S. Harwood St.
Every Monday at Chelles Macarons' Dallas Farmers Market location, you can celebrate Macaron Monday by getting one macaron free with purchase of three of these sweet treats. We recently dubbed Chelles the greatest macaron in Dallas right now, and with fun flavors like Fruity Pebbles, it's not hard to see why.

