The Best Dallas Bars and Restaurants to Watch the 2018 World Cup

There are only a few occasions when drinking at the bar in the morning is considered an appropriate thing to do: at brunch, at an airport, tailgating and watching soccer. Lucky for you, the 2018 World Cup kicks off Thursday in faraway Russia, and the viewing times aren’t too absurd.

While some people might still be in tears over the Americans missing out this year, it’s a perfect opportunity to broaden your horizons and try out something new. There’s nothing like being at a packed soccer bar; you’ll see humanity at its best — and worst — after World Cup games.

Around Dallas-Fort Worth, there are plenty of places opening early for soccer degenerates and those trying to diversify their viewing experience. For the most part, any bar with a TV is a good spot to post up, but here are a few places to catch the action with other soccer fans.