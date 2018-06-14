The Best Dallas Bars and Restaurants to Watch the 2018 World Cup

There are only a few occasions when drinking at the bar in the morning is considered an appropriate thing to do: at brunch, at an airport, tailgating and watching soccer. Lucky for you, the 2018 World Cup kicks off Thursday in faraway Russia, and the viewing times aren’t too absurd.
While some people might still be in tears over the Americans missing out this year, it’s a perfect opportunity to broaden your horizons and try out something new. There’s nothing like being at a packed soccer bar; you’ll see humanity at its best — and worst — after World Cup games.
Around Dallas-Fort Worth, there are plenty of places opening early for soccer degenerates and those trying to diversify their viewing experience. For the most part, any bar with a TV is a good spot to post up, but here are a few places to catch the action with other soccer fans.
The Londoner
14930 Midway Road, Addison
The Londoner in Addison is home to bad fake British accents and soccer fans of the English Premier League. During soccer season, you’ll find many of DFW’s soccer hooligans packed inside on match days, drinking Guinness and cursing at the top of their lungs. It’s a ton of fun for those seeking something new on match day.
Ojos Locos
10230 Technology Blvd. E.
If you’re looking for somewhere to catch Mexico play, this is the place you’ll want to be. El Tri fans gather here for the Spanish-speaking familiarity, 100-ounce beer towers and TVs plastered all over the walls. Mexico supporters will appreciate the selection of beers on tap, so when the team crushes your spirit, at least there’s something crisp to wash down the agony with.
Trinity Hall Irish Pub
5321 E. Mockingbird Lane
This place is considered one of the OGs for soccer fans in DFW. No matter what country you root for, this is the place to catch the drama surrounded by the sport’s diehards. If there’s a big game you’re hoping to catch, make sure to get there plenty early — this place can fill up quickly. Starting the day off with a cup of coffee spiked with whiskey might be the go-to move here.
Happiest Hour
2616 Olive St.
If you’re the type that likes to wear your soccer jersey over your collared shirt or dress, then this Uptown spot is for you. It's come up with cocktails specially made for the World Cup — like the Messi Pomelo and CR7 — dedicated to the best players in the game. It's opening early at 9 a.m. on the weekends and offering breakfast burritos for those in need of sustenance to wash down the alcohol.
Henk's European Deli and Black Forest Bakery
5811 Blackwell St.
Henk's is where to catch the German National Team, one of the favorites heading into the tournament. The menu features a beautiful selection of German sausage favorites and European draft beers that will make watching the defending champions feel like an extra treat.
Peticolas Brewing Company
2026 Farrington St.
While Peticolas won’t be open for every World Cup match, it’s a place where soccer fans can feel at home. The taproom frequently hosts FC Dallas watch parties, and the brewery is known for naming a beer after the 2014 tournament, like the Thrilla in Brazilla. This year, Peticolas is dishing out a brew called Rumble in Russia, a red ale that is sure to delight soccer-heads. The taproom is opening at 1 p.m. certain days of the World Cup — check its website for details.
Legacy Hall
7800 Windrose Ave., Plano
If you’re a foodie and looking to watch soccer with a variety of options, Legacy Hall is what you want. FC Dallas will be hosting watch parties at the Box Garden, where you can catch the action on a massive 21-by-14-foot screen. There will be prizes, FIFA video game matches and DJs playing music in between matches.
