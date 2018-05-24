 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
How about a little TX on the Beach (or in the sand trap)?EXPAND
How about a little TX on the Beach (or in the sand trap)?
courtesy Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co.

Firestone & Robertson Distilling Offers Seasonal Cocktails at Its Whiskey Ranch Bar

Susie Oszustowicz | May 24, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

This Memorial Day weekend, why not take a little jaunt out of the city and visit the ranch — Fort Worth's Whiskey Ranch, to be exact. Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co.'s new (secondary) distillery, Whiskey Ranch, is proof that the duo is doing something right. When it had to expand production to a second facility, we didn't know how good it was going to get for us local whiskey lovers. (Never mind that it's a distillery and bar on 112 acres with an 18-hole golf course. We're just upset there's no guest house for us to camp out in.)

Resident bartender Jason Shelly recently launched a seasonal cocktail menu for its rustic-barn-meets-city-livin' bar featuring 15 whiskey cocktails to best highlight the TX Whiskey and Bourbon. Our favorite of the bunch? A cheeky Lone Star State take on the Sex on the Beach, the TX on the Beach. The nearly florescent cocktail joins the award-winning sweeter TX Whiskey (with honey and banana notes) with fruit juices and coconut milk. And a splash of cherry because you have to have the pop of red, right?

Related Stories

Tours of the facility haven't started yet, so for now, we'll have to settle for visiting the bar and the adorable shop. (Stay tuned to its social channels to learn when tours start.)

TX ON THE BEACH ($6): TX Whiskey, pineapple, orange juice, coconut milk, lemon juice, cherry syrup


Whiskey Ranch by Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co., 4250 Mitchell Blvd., Fort Worth

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >