A New East Dallas Brewpub and Beer Garden Opens Next Week Off the Santa Fe Trail

East Dallas is about to get a new brewpub and beer garden.

Big news for an ever-growing food and drink neighborhood: White Rock Alehouse & Brewery, a new brewpub and restaurant, opens Nov. 30 at 7331 Gaston Ave. in Lakewood. Aside from the obvious, this new beer spot features an added bonus: It's right off the Santa Fe Trail, a popular hike and bike trail that connects to the nearby White Rock Lake Trail.

Founders Dave Kirk and Greg Nixon, who both live in East Dallas, have watched the DFW craft beer scene blow up in recent years but noticed that there wasn't a lot happening, beer-wise, in their neighborhood.

“We are both East Dallas residents, and we’ve always loved the White Rock Lake area,” Kirk said in a press release. “We saw a need for a destination that focused on craft beer, craft cocktails, and a smart menu, all backed by the White Rock name that many of us revere.”

EXPAND White Rock hasn't finished its beer lineup yet, but in the meantime, expect to find plenty of local, Texas and national beers. courtesy Kathy Tran/White Rock Alehouse

At the start, the brewpub will sell local and national beers, but it's brewing test batches as it works to complete its beer lineup. "Some of their offerings will be seasonal in nature, i.e. wheat beers during the summer, and stouts and porters during colder months," according to the release.

White Rock's head brewer is Blake Morrison, "a home brewer-turned-pro who helped formulate several of the beers for Cedar Creek Brewery, including the popular Dankosaurus IPA," according to the release.

The brewpub boasts a 4,000-square-foot patio and beer garden and will be particularly suited for runners, cyclists and trail users who want to pop in for beers. This being East Dallas and all, expect to run into plenty of kids. "It’ll be a family-friendly space while catering to a primarily adult audience," according to the release.

White Rock Alehouse & Brewery, 7331 Gaston Ave. Opens Nov. 30.

