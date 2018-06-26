 


Wild About Harry's found a new Highland Park location after losing its longtime space on Knox.
Wild About Harry's found a new Highland Park location after losing its longtime space on Knox.
Patrick Michels

After Getting Booted Off Knox, Wild About Harry's Is Back

Beth Rankin | June 26, 2018 | 11:38am
AA

In April, Wild About Harry's announced that, after 22 years, the laid-back hot dog and ice cream shop was forced to vacate its Knox Street location because of a landlord dispute in the ever-gentrifying neighborhood. Now, it's back: Wild About Harry's new store at 4527 Travis St., a few blocks from its previous spot, opens July 1, according to a press release.

"The Retail Connection, which recently acquired a substantial portion of the Knox District through a partnership with MSD Capital, felt strongly that the beloved hot dog and custard shop must go on, and provided a temporary space on Travis Street," according to the release. Wild About Harry's current lease is month-to-month, but the Retail Connection says they "hope to have them stay in Knox District long-term.”

Wild About Harry's Deep Ellum location is still open, but Sydney Coley-Berglund, daughter of Wild About Harry’s founder Harry Coley, said the family was determined to find another location in Highland Park. 

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

