After Getting Booted Off Knox, Wild About Harry's Is Back

In April, Wild About Harry's announced that, after 22 years, the laid-back hot dog and ice cream shop was forced to vacate its Knox Street location because of a landlord dispute in the ever-gentrifying neighborhood. Now, it's back: Wild About Harry's new store at 4527 Travis St., a few blocks from its previous spot, opens July 1, according to a press release.

"The Retail Connection, which recently acquired a substantial portion of the Knox District through a partnership with MSD Capital, felt strongly that the beloved hot dog and custard shop must go on, and provided a temporary space on Travis Street," according to the release. Wild About Harry's current lease is month-to-month, but the Retail Connection says they "hope to have them stay in Knox District long-term.”