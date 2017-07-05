The PB&J Manhattan That Turns a Childhood Lunch Favorite Into a Quirky Cocktail

EXPAND Grayson Social serves a kids meal version of a Manhattan. Do with that as you will. Courtesy of Grayson Social

The common children's sandwich that graced many a lunchroom table is now showing its face at Dallas' downtown Southern eatery, Grayson Social, but in rare form — cocktail form.

The unique element in this $13 throwback cocktail is peanut butter bourbon. It's 1835 Bourbon infused with peanut butter, but the whole process was baffling, so just avoid trying to make this one at home (too many sticky fingers). The housemade raspberry jam isn't anything to sneer at, either. Grayson Social has found the perfect balance of sweet and tart in this jam — just make sure you slather some on one of the unreal biscuits to accompany your cocktail.

Grayson Social, 1555 Elm St. (Downtown)

