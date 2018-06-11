The Step Stool Chef: Dallas 10-year-old Creates an Online Cooking Academy for Kids

School’s out, summer is here and for most kids, the next few months will be filled with lazy days in the Texas heat. But for one 10-year-old, the majority of the heat is coming from the kitchen.

Julian Frederick, better known as the Step Stool Chef, is a 10-year-old with a passion for cooking. And as you can tell from his moniker, it started at a very young age.

“I got snowed in on my third birthday,” Frederick says. “Unfortunately, I had to cancel my birthday party plans. I told my mom I wanted to make my own birthday cake, and she let me. That was the first time I ever got to cook by myself. And I instantly knew I wanted to cook.”