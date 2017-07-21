Yes, Barbec's Is Closed, But It's Only Temporary

If you're a fan of Barbec's chicken-fried steak, don't fret: Barbec's is only closed temporarily. Nick Rallo

The Facebook rumor mill in East Dallas went berserk in the last 24 hours after several posts claiming that Barbec's, the White Rock Lake diner that's been serving chicken-fried steak and other no-frills diner fare for more than 40 years, was closed for good.

Barbec's has not shuttered, manager Joanna Yarberry says.

"We are not closed down — we are temporarily closed at this moment," she says. "We have some plumbing issues that need to be handled, and we'll open as soon as it's taken care of."

Yarberry says a pipe burst and the diner is hoping to open either this evening or Monday at the latest.

The rumor mill speculated that Barbec's was closed by the city after failing a routine inspection, but according to the city's food inspection score database, Barbec's last routine inspection was Jan. 20, when the restaurant scored an 80. The first person to answer Barbec's phone, a man who identified himself only as a plumber, said the restaurant is waiting for an OK from the city before it can reopen.

