You'll Flip Over this Nog-Style Cocktail at Abacus

Christmas has passed, and that means our chances for spiked egg nog — perhaps the worst-named drink ... ever — are dwindling. While everyone else is moving on to Champagne to celebrate the end of a pretty crappy year, Abacus is giving you the chance to enjoy some nog, but with a twist.
Abacus bartender Jason Long whipped up this flip-style cocktail with a healthy (or unhealthy, as it were) helping of Tequila Avión Reposado. It's available through New Year's Eve. The aged tequila gives the nog a bit of complexity to cut through the heavy, rich texture, and the cinnamon syrup and allspice dram give the drinker a nostalgic feeling of that glass of (virgin) egg nog back in the day.
All in all, it's a nice little holiday reminder that'll help you forget.
FELIZ NAVINOG
2 oz Tequila Avión Reposado
3/4 oz cinnamon simple syrup
1/4 oz allspice dram
3/4 oz heavy whipping cream
1 whole egg
Combine all ingredients in shaker and dry shake heavily to emulsify. Add ice to shaker and shake to chill. Double strain into coupe glass and garnish with freshly grated cinnamon.
Abacus, 4511 McKinney Ave. (Knox/Henderson), abacus-restaurant.com
