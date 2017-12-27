You'll Flip Over this Nog-Style Cocktail at Abacus

Christmas has passed, and that means our chances for spiked egg nog — perhaps the worst-named drink ... ever — are dwindling. While everyone else is moving on to Champagne to celebrate the end of a pretty crappy year, Abacus is giving you the chance to enjoy some nog, but with a twist.

Abacus bartender Jason Long whipped up this flip-style cocktail with a healthy (or unhealthy, as it were) helping of Tequila Avión Reposado. It's available through New Year's Eve. The aged tequila gives the nog a bit of complexity to cut through the heavy, rich texture, and the cinnamon syrup and allspice dram give the drinker a nostalgic feeling of that glass of (virgin) egg nog back in the day.

All in all, it's a nice little holiday reminder that'll help you forget.