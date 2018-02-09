Food News: Michelin-Starred Chef Opens a Restaurant in Frisco, El Corazon Reopens and More

In this week's DFW food news roundup, a famous chef opens a famous restaurant — but not in Dallas proper — and two local restaurants reopen:
- The big news in Dallas food this week: Michelin-starred chef José Andrés, famous for his above-and-beyond humanitarian work during Hurricane Maria, has opened his new Turkish restaurant, Zaytinya, at the Star in Frisco. This is the first Texas location for the famous Washington, D.C., restaurant, and the Frisco site is about to set a new bar for dining in the 'burbs. "Taking inspiration from Turkish, Greek and Lebanese cuisines, Zaytinya offers an innovative mezze menu," according to a release. "With a focus on small plates, guests are encouraged to share the authentic and innovative fare." The restaurant is open for dinner, with lunch and brunch forthcoming. You can make a reservation — which we recommend — on Opentable.
- Yet another spot opening at Plano food hall Legacy Hall on Monday, Feb. 12: the Juice Bar, where you'll find "chef-created juices, smoothies, pressed juice, juice cleanses and delicious and nutritious food," according to a press release. The Juice Bar opens at 7 a.m. with Legacy Hall's other breakfast offerings: Glazed Donut Works, Berry Naked ("organic pops and purees"), Whisk & Egg, Press Waffle Co., FAQ (breakfast tacos) and Eiland’s Bottomless Coffee Bar, which offers bottomless $2 coffee.
- El Corazon's building in Oak Cliff was razed for a CVS, but the Tex-Mex restaurant has reopened — far, far away from Oak Cliff. The new location opened this week in McKinney at 1222 N. Central Expressway. The building "once housed an El Chico, the brand started in 1940 by Macario and Adelaida Cuellar," according to a press release. "The old location in Oak Cliff was also a former El Chico."
- One of Dallas' biggest bartenders is stepping out from behind the stick. Mate Hartai — who's worked everywhere from Shoals to Black Swan to the late Remedy and also owned an ice company called the Cold Standard — is taking a route that's becoming increasingly popular with career bartenders: working with a liquor brand. In this case, it's Ford's Gin. Hartai, Ford's latest brand advocate, is relocating to Austin for the gig.
- Dallas is about to get another falafel spot: Mamoun’s Falafel, "known for being New York’s oldest falafel restaurant," is opening Saturday, Feb. 10, at 3839 McKinney Ave. This is the brand's first Texas location, and it'll be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
- After taking a brief hiatus, 3 Stacks Smoke & Tap House in Frisco has reopened with a new menu and new management. "New items to the traditional Texas barbecue menu include jalapeño-cheddar sausage corn dogs, Texas poutine with brisket chili, a BLT with house cured pork belly and fried green tomatoes, and a scratch-made warm donut bread pudding," according to a press release. "The restaurant is also upgrading some of its current offerings including USDA prime brisket and house made sausage prepared in the new sausage production room, which Pit Master Bryan Shanahan will oversee."
- Poke Bop, famous for its "poke doughnut," has opened a second location, this time in East Dallas at Abrams and Mockingbird. "At this new location, guests of all ages will enjoy the Boba Bar where a variety of iced or blended Boba Teas are available in a variety of flavors and adults will also be able to enjoy a frozen Sake-Tini or glass of Frozen Rosé," according to a press release.
