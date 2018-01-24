What To Do This Weekend in Dallas: ZestFest, a Lao Pop-Up and Community Beer Anniversary

Become intimately acquainted with the Scoville Scale at ZestFest 2018. This three-day festival celebrating all things spicy will include food tastings, celebrity chef appearances and, of course, obligatory atomic wing- and fiery food-eating contests. Admission is $12 to $15.

What it be: ZestFest

When it do: Friday, Jan. 26, to Sunday, Jan. 28

Where dat is: 500 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving

*****

Does incorporating fresh produce into your cooking instill you with unbridled joy and satisfaction? If so, listen up: Hugh Stewart of Whiskey Cake will demonstrate some of his favorite dishes during the third session of a five-part Dallas Farmers Market cooking class series. During the next three weeks, three chefs will draw inspiration from the market's produce as they whip up tasty dishes for a vegetable-loving crowd. Tickets are $30 at the door.

What it be: Farmers Market Chef Cooking Class Series

When it do: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27

Where dat is: 1010 S. Pearl Expressway

*****

Join Community Beer Co. as it celebrates five years of brewing delicious craft beer for North Texas and beyond. With nearly 50 beers on tap — including rare and never-before-served beers — live music, local artwork and onsite T-shirt printing, this event has something for every taste and every person 21 or older. Tickets range from $30 to $65 depending upon entry time, and each includes a sample card for eight pours.

What it be: Fifth Anniversary Celebration

When it do: noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27

Where dat is: 1530 Inspiration Drive

*****

It's time for all of you chili braggarts out there to step out of the comfort of your home kitchens and into the harsh glare of public scrutiny. That means you, Rhonda, with your self-proclaimed "world's best vegan chili," and you, Tim, with your "sixth circle" chuck chili. The seventh annual Heart of Gold Chili Cook Off will be at Stan's Blue Note, and a portion of the proceeds go to Children's Medical Center and Scottish Rite Hospital. Participants need only fork up the entry fee ($10 in advance, $20 day of) and bring chili in a crockpot or warming dish. The chili categories are Texas Chili — which can't contain beans or filler, just good, honest chili meat derived from doe-eyed animals — and Anything Goes Chili, which can be as sacrilegious as your heart desires.

What it be: Heart of Gold Chili Cook Off

When it do: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27

Where dat is: 2908 Greenville Ave.

*****

If you've yet to sample the bright, energetic flavors of Lao food, here's your chance. Join Saap Lao Kitchen for its Epic Lao Fried Chicken and Noodle Pop-Up at The Stoneleigh. Try khao poon, the coconut-milk-based red curry noodle soup, Lao-style beef jerky or a basket filled with sticky rice, fried chicken and jeow som (spicy sour and sweet sauce). This event is first-come, first-served until 9 p.m. or sell-out. Drinks and adult beverages can be purchased from Le Meridien Stoneleigh. Major credit cards and cash will be accepted.

What it be: Epic Lao Fried Chicken and Noodle Pop-Up

When it do: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27

Where dat is: 2927 Maple Ave.

*****

Girl Scout cookies and craft beer: a pairing so indulgent, it's sure to make even the most lenient dietitian cringe. Luck will pair four Girl Scout cookies with four craft beers, and unlike last year's ticket-only event, you can try the pairings without a ticket during normal business hours Monday through Saturday. Make note if you're planning to go Sunday — tickets ($12 per person) are required.

What it be: Girl Scout Cookie and Beer Pairing Flight

When it do: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, through Saturday, Feb. 3

Where dat is: 3011 Gulden Lane

*****

El Centro College's culinary students will present a six-course dinner in honor of Werner Vogeli, the Swiss-born chef who helped found El Centro's culinary program. The evening will include a selection of passed hors d' oeuvres, tarts and canapes, and courses such as poached sole, beef wellington and mousse cake. Dinner, $65, and is BYOB.

What it be: Werner Vogeli Apprentice Dinner

When it do: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28

Where dat is: 801 Main St.

