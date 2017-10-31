 


Say goodbye to Zini's, at least for now.
Courtesy of Cindy Lin/Zini's

Zini's Pizzeria in Deep Ellum is Closing This Weekend

Beth Rankin | October 31, 2017 | 1:15pm
Deep Ellum is about to have one less pizza joint.

Zini's Pizzeria on Elm Street is closing this weekend after the pizzeria lost its lease, according to a Facebook post.

Zini's fans who visit through Sunday can grab a free hat along with a slice. The late-night pizzeria was famous for feeding fans until 4 a.m. on weekends, but owner Tim Frazin seems confident the restaurant will find a new location and open next year. Get in one last slice this week; Zini's will open at 6 p.m. daily until it closes for good Sunday.

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

