Zini's Pizzeria in Deep Ellum is Closing This Weekend

Say goodbye to Zini's, at least for now.

Deep Ellum is about to have one less pizza joint.

Zini's Pizzeria on Elm Street is closing this weekend after the pizzeria lost its lease, according to a Facebook post.

Zini's fans who visit through Sunday can grab a free hat along with a slice. The late-night pizzeria was famous for feeding fans until 4 a.m. on weekends, but owner Tim Frazin seems confident the restaurant will find a new location and open next year. Get in one last slice this week; Zini's will open at 6 p.m. daily until it closes for good Sunday.

