Fetch is so back: Dallas vintage shop returns with new spot in The Cedars

The vintage store celebrated its reopening last month with a fashion show featuring looks from its inventory.

After an eight-month hiatus, Fetch, a vintage store and espresso bar, has returned bigger and better than ever, and in a new neighborhood.

When Rebecca Hall and her sister Renee Hall closed the original Fetch Vintage in September 2025, they knew it’d be “just for now.” At the time, they didn’t expect their intermission to last more than a few months. After a couple of months in the store’s original location on Elm Street in Deep Ellum, it became clear to them that Fetch had grown into something bigger than they had anticipated. They needed more space to accommodate their growth. Admittedly, they knew the original space wasn’t quite right, but it was hard to say goodbye.

“We were so excited in our first store,” Rebecca says. “We had invested our savings into it, and it was working well. After we closed, there was a bit of uncertainty. ‘What’s gonna happen?’ ‘What will we do?’ It was our job, and we had other employees, so it was really hard. At the end of the day, we knew it was for a reason.”

One-stop shop: Fetch has an espresso bar, so vintage scavengers can sip while they browse. Provided by Rebecca and Renee Hall of Fetch

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Rebecca said the process of finding a new location felt slow and tiring. They spent every morning the same way: wake up, get breakfast with their parents, get a coffee and spend the day driving around Dallas to find a space. It took them almost eight months to find the new, much larger location in The Cedars.

“It was tough to find the perfect spot,” Renee says. “We found a lot of shops, but nothing felt like Fetch.”

In the midst of uncertainty, the girls assured themselves that everything would happen at the right time.

“We tried to just enjoy what we could,” Rebecca said. “We had time with our family and our dogs. We had time to create more ideas and find more clothes.

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The Hall sisters were raised with a reverence for fashion. As children, they were surrounded by fabrics, often watching their grandmother, a seamstress, mend clothes in Rioverde, Mexico. In Mexico, they had a store similar to Fetch, but closed it after moving to Dallas four years ago.

“This is a space for everybody,” Rebecca says of the store’s patrons. “We created it for people to come have fun, get a little drink, hang out and find something cute for their wardrobe.” Provided by Rebecca and Renee Hall of Fetch

Rebecca has been scouring flea markets, thrift stores and estate sales for almost 11 years. Her dedication to thrift shopping keeps Fetch’s collection constantly changing with new pieces every day. She also has a nationwide team of sourcers who bring in their diverse collections. Some even source clothes internationally from countries like El Salvador.

Renee uses her background in culinary arts and design to curate Fetch’s pink, coquettish decor and specialized drink menu. She’s also the mastermind behind the store’s branding and marketing. Renee wanted to cultivate a space for girls to dress up, have fun and be whoever they wanted to be.

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Remnants from their old space found a home in their new one. The cherished red-lipstick couch and plush pink seats are back, and so are menu staples like a specialty matcha.

Fetch reopened on June 13, almost a year after opening their original location. The new spot is spacious, with three stories and three distinct rooms. They also have an analog photo booth, a DJ setup where they spin early-2000s tracks, a cheetah print pool table and a wall of gorgeously chic heels. Their reopening was celebrated with a fashion show featuring 20 models.

Among the vintage finds at Fetch is an analog photo booth. Provided by Rebecca and Renee Hall of Fetch

“We didn’t feel ready, but we knew we had to get it together and reopen for the girls,” Renee says. “It was so exciting because we have so many ideas and so many events planned.”

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One of their most exciting ventures is the introduction of Backstage, new rentable creative spaces. Fetch will again move to the building next door, and their current building will house the new project aimed at giving creatives studio space on a budget. Renee describes Backstage as Fetch’s “chaotic, messy sister.” While Fetch is pretty and pink, Backstage is a sultry red and draped in cheetah print.

“We picture this as a place for wild artists,” Renee says. “Everybody is free to express themselves and create their own world here. They can host runways, galleries, workshops, everything.”

In the beginning, Rebecca and Renee never imagined Fetch would become their full-time jobs. They figured they’d have to get second jobs to pay the rent, but people started showing up.

“They showed up because they felt comfortable here,” Renee says. “It’s always inspiring to see other people shine. The small town where we grew up is much more conservative. The first time we came to the United States, I thought, ‘Wow, this is freedom.’”

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The sisters said they’re excited to be in a new neighborhood, to meet new people, and to share new clothes.

“This is a space for everybody,” Rebecca says. “We created it for people to come have fun, get a little drink, hang out and find something cute for their wardrobe.”

Fetch is now located at 1501 S Evray St. and open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with shortened hours on Sunday.