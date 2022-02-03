Things to Do: 14 Ways to Celebrate Feb. 14 Across DFW

The time has finally come when hating Valentine’s Day no longer makes you "edgy." It takes more energy to pretend-dislike this holiday than it does to lay down your sword, so get over yourself and find someone to celebrate with. If you’re unsure who that person should be, call up a longtime pal, that family member who keeps DMing you, or just take yourself out and enjoy any of the festive happenings taking place across DFW.
Feb. 11, 1311 S. Ervay St.
Don’t worry if you’re not boo’d up this Valentine’s Day. Celebrate great friendships with a painting session by Latina Paint Parties at Four Corners Brewing Co. Choose to illustrate an icon of your choosing, from Bad Bunny to Selena to Frida Kahlo. This night out is $30 and includes a canvas, paint, brushes, one drink and trivia games for prizes.
Roanoke Family Valentine’s Dance
Feb. 11, 501 Roanoke Road, Roanoke
Gather your loved one to honor a holiday all about caring for others. At this town’s recreation center, spend a wholesome evening together by indulging in dinner and desserts, dance the night away with beats by a live DJ, capture a family shot at the photo booth and more. Tickets are $10 and admission is free for children under the age of 2.
Single’s Soiree Speed Dating
Feb. 11, 2401 Victory Park Lane, #190
Cupid can’t shoot you with an arrow if you’re watching reruns at home, so you’ve got to put yourself out there by registering for this evening of speed dating at Dibs on Victory Park. Guests will loosen up with a beverage and bites happy hour, a DJ and two emcees will liven the mood, and you may find a special someone. This event is free, but space is limited. Reserve your spot here.
Feb. 11-12, 1350 Manufacturing St.
Want to laugh at something other than your love life? Try a ticket to this show of music, stand-up, storytelling, and surprises. The theater, Stomping Ground, is also a nonprofit, so your $15 ticket will go back to funding and empowering this community of comedy. Reserve your ticket online.
Anti-Valentine’s Day Drag Show
Feb. 12-13, 2901 Thomas Ave.
Want to be a negative Nancy about this capitalist constructed holiday but still have a little fun because why not? Take a trip to Uptown Dallas and surround yourself with other Vday haters while enjoying a glamorous drag show at Tequila Delicious. Tickets start at $30 and can be reserved online.
Beer My Valentine Bar Crawl
Feb. 12, 4545 West John Carpenter Freeway, Irving
Fall in love with some boozy spots during this Deep Ellum bar-hopping experience. For $15, attendees ill receive a souvenir item and exclusive drink specials at participating bars. Purchase your tickets online.
Cupid’s Undie Run
Feb. 12, 2709 Elm St.
No romantic happenings in your forecast this year? Get your heart thumping anyway with a jog in your undies (or whatever running gear you choose!) to support those affected by neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder. Participants will run a mile or so in PG-13 festive wear and celebrate their finish with a dance party. Tickets start at $45, and net proceeds go toward funding NF research.
Daddy-Daughter Train Excursions
Feb. 12 and Feb. 20, 705 S. Main St., Grapevine
Pamper the little lady in your life by climbing aboard the Grapevine Vintage Railroad! Passengers will take a mini getaway on a Saturday afternoon with an hour-long ride that includes a single rose, a bag of candy, and materials to make a Valentine’s card. To buy you and your ray of sunshine a ticket, go online.
Galentine’s Day Beer and Sweets Pairing
Feb. 12, 310 S. Goliad St., Rockwall
If your love language is quality time, then grab a few gal pals for some handcrafted brewskis and desserts at Siren Rock Brewing Co. Your $35 ticket includes three pours of beer, loving sweets from their chef and a few surprises and activities. Space is limited, so reserve your tickets here.
Hands-On Truffle Making Class
Feb. 12, 2302 Executive Drive, Garland
Sweets lovers will swoon at the chance to taste and make their own artisan chocolates at Lakewood Brewing Co. Aspiring candy makers will roll, decorate and take home boxes of handmade chocolates that no one can force you to share. This afternoon also includes a draft beer from the brewery and starts at $60 Reserve your spot online.
Love Letters Live
Feb. 12, 410 S. Windomere Ave.
At Arts Mission Oak Cliff, love letters are not dead. Take part in an event where community members read a variety of love letters aloud, from hilarious to heartbreaking and everything in between. Guests are welcome to bring their own letters or submit them via email to have others orate on their behalf. Wine and chocolate will also be available to comfort hearts and bellies, and the suggested donation to attend is $10. Find more details about this event online.
Love on the Rocks
Feb. 12 at 4040 River Walk Drive Flower Mound
You don’t need to bring any candy hearts or cheesy cards to this Valentine’s Day party. At the River Walk Chapel and Hall, adults will experience an evening of happiness with rockabilly live music by Penny and the Flamethrowers, access to decadent dessert stations, a photo booth to capture kisses and even walk-up weddings. Tickets start at $35 and can be reserved online.
Valentine Voyage by Celestial Beerworks
Feb. 12, 2530 Butler St.
Fall in lust with the tastes, smells and dance moves associated with Feb. 14 at this Dallas brewery. Guests will take a flower-arranging class led by an instructor and have a special bouquet to enjoy at home. An arepa food truck will be on site 2-7 p.m., and the evening will kick off with a free salsa and bachata dancing lesson. Tickets for flower arranging start at $60 and include a flight of Valentine’s Day beers or spocktails.
Self-Love Sound Bath Meditation
Feb. 14, 824 Exposition Ave.
Take out the best person you know (or at least the person you know best) this Valentine’s Day for a tranquil candlelit sound bath. For an hour, attendees will practice a self-love-themed meditation and open their hearts and ears to the peaceful sounds of crystal singing bowls and chimes. To treat yourself, purchase your tickets online.