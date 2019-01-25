After Cancellation, Amy Schumer Is Coming Back to Winspear Opera House

If you purchased tickets for comedian Amy Schumer's show in November, you'll finally get the chance to use them in March.

The AT&T Performing Arts Center announced that the stand-up comedian and star of the hit Comedy Central sketch show Inside Amy Schumer rescheduled the show she planned to perform at the Winspear Opera House to March 2.

Those who purchased tickets for the show she canceled in November 2018 will be issued new tickets to get into the March 2 show with their original seat locations. Seats are also still available for fans who wish to purchase tickets for the show at attpac.org.

Schumer canceled all of her Texas shows because of an illness related to her pregnancy. She announced the news on her Instagram account with a photo of her resting in a hospital bed. She apologized for the cancellation and promised that she would reschedule the shows as soon as she felt good enough to go on tour.

"Baby's fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story," Schumer wrote on Instagram in November. "I've been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows."

Schumer first announced her pregnancy in October on her Instagram page in a secret message hidden on the social media platform. Schumer's post featured a photo of Prince Harry and Megan Markle with pictures of Schumer's and her husband Chris Fischer's faces in place of the royal couple's heads. The pre-Election Day post urged people to go out and vote and follow the Instagram of journalist Jessica Yellin, who hid the pregnancy announcement for the comedian in a photo. If you're the scavenger hunting type, see if you can find it in the Twitter post below from Yellin's page.