Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Arts & Culture News

Dallas Will Get a Chance To See Banksy Art in Person With Banksyland Exhibition

May 25, 2022 4:00AM

Dallas will get to walk by Banksy creations with an interactive exhibition coming this June.
Dallas will get to walk by Banksy creations with an interactive exhibition coming this June. Finnbarr Webster/Getty
Throughout history, art has produced a great wealth of puzzling mysteries, and one of the biggest enigmas of the modern era is no doubt the identity of street artist Banksy. Now Dallas will get a chance to try to figure it out (best of luck) through an up-close look at the artist's work when an exhibition lands in town this summer.

Banksyland promises an immersive “unauthorized and uncensored” look at his 25-plus year career, according to a press release.

Very little is known about the true identity of Banksy, who works in complete secrecy. It is widely accepted that the artist is an Englishman born in the mid-1970s who emerged in Bristol’s street art scene of the ‘80s and ‘90s. Banksy gained attraction through his controversial art pieces and various stunts, like when he installed an automatic shredder into the frame of his iconic “Balloon Girl” painting, so when it was sold at an auction it self-destructed. His most iconic works also include “Love is in the Air” and “Napalm."
The artist has been the subject of various documentaries, most notably 2010's Exit Through the Gift Shop. Since then, works of art identified as a Banksy have popped up sporadically all over the world to the surprise of passersby and become newsworthy events. Dallasites will get to mark their calendars well in advance and check out the art in June and July in the Dallas Design District.

Banksyland is an international touring exhibition that gives viewers an up-close and in-depth look at Banksy’s most infamous and elusive artwork. The immersive multimedia art experience will include more than 80 pieces of art, salvaged street art and installations never before seen that explore the influence of one of the most iconic street artists of our time.

Banksyland will be in Dallas for two weekends: June 24-26 and July 1-4. Each day offers 15 time slots starting at 12 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m. (July 4 ends at 4 p.m.). You can buy tickets on the Banksyland website, where prices range from $22 to $59. To keep on brand with the sense of mystery and elusiveness, the location of the exhibition will not be announced until two weeks prior.

Dallas is one of three stops in Texas on the Banksyland tour. The exhibition will be in Austin July 22-24 and in Houston August 12-14.

The art show was produced by One Thousand Ways, an international experiential arts collective that specializes in bringing immersive and in-depth shows and exhibitions to cities across the world. They have an established presence in Europe, North America and Asia, where their global team of curators and producers have pushed a message of social change through art.

Banksyland is a part of a wave of immersive shows in Dallas. This includes competing Van Gogh exhibitions that confused ticket buyers last summer. This May and June, Lighthouse Art Space will host a Frida exhibition, followed by a Monet & the Impressionists immersive event in July, August and September.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation