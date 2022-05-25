Dallas Will Get a Chance To See Banksy Art in Person With Banksyland Exhibition

Banksyland promises an immersive “unauthorized and uncensored” look at his 25-plus year career, according to a press release.
Very little is known about the true identity of Banksy, who works in complete secrecy. It is widely accepted that the artist is an Englishman born in the mid-1970s who emerged in Bristol’s street art scene of the ‘80s and ‘90s. Banksy gained attraction through his controversial art pieces and various stunts, like when he installed an automatic shredder into the frame of his iconic “Balloon Girl” painting, so when it was sold at an auction it self-destructed. His most iconic works also include “Love is in the Air” and “Napalm."
The artist has been the subject of various documentaries, most notably 2010's Exit Through the Gift Shop. Since then, works of art identified as a Banksy have popped up sporadically all over the world to the surprise of passersby and become newsworthy events. Dallasites will get to mark their calendars well in advance and check out the art in June and July in the Dallas Design District.
Banksyland is an international touring exhibition that gives viewers an up-close and in-depth look at Banksy’s most infamous and elusive artwork. The immersive multimedia art experience will include more than 80 pieces of art, salvaged street art and installations never before seen that explore the influence of one of the most iconic street artists of our time.
Banksyland will be in Dallas for two weekends: June 24-26 and July 1-4. Each day offers 15 time slots starting at 12 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m. (July 4 ends at 4 p.m.). You can buy tickets on the Banksyland website, where prices range from $22 to $59. To keep on brand with the sense of mystery and elusiveness, the location of the exhibition will not be announced until two weeks prior.
Dallas is one of three stops in Texas on the Banksyland tour. The exhibition will be in Austin July 22-24 and in Houston August 12-14.
The art show was produced by One Thousand Ways, an international experiential arts collective that specializes in bringing immersive and in-depth shows and exhibitions to cities across the world. They have an established presence in Europe, North America and Asia, where their global team of curators and producers have pushed a message of social change through art.
Banksyland is a part of a wave of immersive shows in Dallas. This includes competing Van Gogh exhibitions that confused ticket buyers last summer. This May and June, Lighthouse Art Space will host a Frida exhibition, followed by a Monet & the Impressionists immersive event in July, August and September.