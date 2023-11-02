 Arlington Schools Close for Rangers World Series Parade | Dallas Observer
Arlington Schools to Close for World Series Victory Parade

The city of Arlington is literally shutting down to party all weekend.
November 2, 2023
Globe Life Field will be the center of the celebration on Friday. Texas Rangers
In case you’re one of the only people in North Texas who hasn’t heard, the Texas Rangers won the World Series on Thursday, clinching the victory in Game 5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. This is the first time the Rangers have won the title in the team's 62-year history, and DFW is understandably going nuts in celebration.

Arlington is seizing this moment and making plans to keep the party going all weekend.

The city will host a championship parade on Friday starting at 12:15 p.m. off of Cowboys Way. The parade’s route will wrap its way around all of the city’s entertainment district and include appearances from Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, local high school marching bands and, of course, the Rangers themselves. It is set to conclude with a ceremony honoring the team at the North Plaza of Globe Life Field.

The event is free to the public and expected to draw thousands.

In anticipation of people likely not showing up anyway, several North Texas school districts have announced that school will be canceled that day.

Arlington ISD, unsurprisingly, was the first to announce closures, explicitly stating that the purpose was to allow students and staff to celebrate.

“We can’t wait to celebrate this moment in Rangers history with our home team,” read their official Facebook statement regarding the closures.
Grand Prairie ISD’s Facebook announcement an hour later was more subtle, citing “a number of absences that have already been reported” and “concern about having enough substitutes” as a reason for the last-minute holiday. In other words, they read the room.

Winning their first ever World Series was a huge victory for the Rangers, their fans and the city of Arlington. All of that and getting to skip school is the cherry on top for local kids.
