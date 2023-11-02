Arlington Schools to Close for World Series Victory Parade

The City of Arlington invites fans from across North Texas to celebrate the 2023 World Champion @Rangers at a World Series Victory Parade on Friday, Nov. 3, in the Entertainment District. Visit https://t.co/weEiMYyNn1 for all the details. pic.twitter.com/ugeNel5c4P — City of Arlington (@CityOfArlington) November 2, 2023

Arlington ISD schools and offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 3. This includes after-school care and the early college high schools.



Congrats to our Texas Rangers for claiming the 2023 World Series! #WentAndTookIt



Read the full details at: https://t.co/zoUkQAx7fI. — Arlington ISD (@ArlingtonISD) November 2, 2023

In case you’re one of the only people in North Texas who hasn’t heard, the Texas Rangers won the World Series on Thursday, clinching the victory in Game 5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. This is the first time the Rangers have won the title in the team's 62-year history, and DFW is understandably going nuts in celebration.Arlington is seizing this moment and making plans to keep the party going all weekend.The city will host a championship parade on Friday starting at 12:15 p.m. off of Cowboys Way. The parade’s route will wrap its way around all of the city’s entertainment district and include appearances from Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, local high school marching bands and, of course, the Rangers themselves. It is set to conclude with a ceremony honoring the team at the North Plaza of Globe Life Field.The event is free to the public and expected to draw thousands.In anticipation of people likely not showing up anyway, several North Texas school districts have announced that school will be canceled that day.Arlington ISD, unsurprisingly, was the first to announce closures, explicitly stating that the purpose was to allow students and staff to celebrate.“We can’t wait to celebrate this moment in Rangers history with our home team,” read their official Facebook statement regarding the closures.Grand Prairie ISD’s Facebook announcement an hour later was more subtle, citing “a number of absences that have already been reported” and “concern about having enough substitutes” as a reason for the last-minute holiday. In other words, they read the room.Winning their first ever World Series was a huge victory for the Rangers, their fans and the city of Arlington. All of that and getting to skip school is the cherry on top for local kids.