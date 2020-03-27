The Best Coronavirus Social Media Posts From North Texans This Week

Even though we desperately want to stay away from bad news, we also need the internet more than ever. Luckily, there is more to social media than "we're all gonna die" or "this is all a hoax" posts, and North Texans had some particularly uplifting, funny and clever things to post this past week. Here are some of the best.
The city of Dallas shared some sound parenting advice by the Omni Hotel.
A dedicated elementary school teacher from Mesquite drove by her students' homes to let them know (from a safe distance) how much she missed them. The kids' faces are priceless.
Mollie with the entrepreneurial spirit. Try Louis C.K.?
Cliff captured the rainbow that appeared over Deep Ellum. "There, there..." Nature tells us, in a soothing tone.
Will anyone think of the second-handers?
And they say The Simpsons predicts the future.
March 20, 2020
Here's a fun game. Guess the local bands based on the emoji and leave us your own in the comments. We could do this all day. Literally. Sob.
Rosegarden Funeral Party singer Leah Lane posed in front of a shutdown venue.
This is the time when you'll learn some really weird shit about your friends. Update: Chris is not going to try bananas. No word on his potassium levels.
Do we wanna know what this means? Yeah, we do.
Yeah, Charlie Brooker. Reality is kicking last season's ass.
Will, the son of former Dallas Cowboys punter Mat McBriar, must be a really good kid. Friends and neighbors drove by his house in San Diego to wish him a happy seventh birthday. Also, that doughnut cake.
As it turns out, it's not only toilet paper companies that are making money during this time.
And, finally, some Lakewood neighbors (who are, hopefully, psychic) with a nice message for the world at large.
