The Best Things To Do In Dallas, Aug. 17–23

Wednesday, August 17Workshop Wednesdays with the Dallas Poet Laureate at Central Library
This is a slightly odd suggestion, as technically it’s too close to the event to register. But! It’s a perfect day to register for next week’s office hours (or any Wednesday to follow) with Dallas Poet Laureate Joaquín Zihuatanejo. Dallas residents can schedule a 30-minute appointment to workshop one or two of your own poems, or an hour-long session for three or four poems. It’s a free and very rare opportunity to get to work with such an experienced poet. Aspiring poets must email at least four days prior to the desired session and include a .doc of the poems intended for workshopping. Find out more online.
Will Clarke brings Marigold (and Tina Parker) to The Wild Detectives
We love an author event — and even better when the author is one Dallas can claim. Will Clarke (The Worthy, The Neon Palm of Madame Melançon and more) is back with Marigold: (The Secret to Manifestation). It’s a comedically cautionary tale about hustle. The best part about this 7 p.m. event at The Wild Detectives (314 W. 8th St. in Oak Cliff) is that Clarke has THE Tina Parker performing his first chapter. Theater buffs will know her as co-artistic director of Kitchen Dog Theater, but TV nerds will recognize her as Francesca from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. After Monday’s series finale of the latter, we’ll be jonesing for a Tina sighting. All the deets are online, but we’ll advise you to arrive early to get a beverage before the event starts.
Thursday, August 18Thursdays on Tap at The Perot
Night at the Museum would’ve been better with beer, and the Perot Museum of Nature and Science (2201 N. Field St.) knows it. Also, it’s way more fun not to have to compete with kids to check out exhibits — Thursdays on Tap is 21 and up. Order whatever you want in the food truck lines (Mi Cocina, Sushi Dojo, Cousins Maine Lobster, Avila Arepa), which are open 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. outside the museum, because there aren’t any rug rats to demand no lettuce or more ketchup. TUPPS Brewery is the beer deal this time, and last call is 9:45 p.m. Tickets, $25 non-members or $5 members, are available online.
PNC Patio Sessions at Sammons Park
If you want to make it an arts district night out, start at 5:30 p.m. at Sammons Park (2403 Flora St.) for PNC Patio Sessions. Thursday, Aug. 18, brings accomplished pianist Lee Harbaugh performing jazz, rock, Broadway and more. Have a drink, play mini golf and corn hole and enjoy the scene at this free weekly event that runs through 7:30 p.m. For all the details (and a peek at future performers), go online.
Friday, August 19
Eric Berg first charmed audiences as Eugene Jerome in 2019 when he starred in Neil Simon’s Brighton Beach Memoirs. Now, he’s back with Theatre Arlington (305 W. Main St.) leading the next installment of Simon’s semi-autobiographical series, Biloxi Blues. Set in 1943, the play has Eugene in basic training, balancing drills with his dreams of becoming a writer. It’ll put audiences at attention when it opens Friday, Aug. 19, at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Thursdays through Sundays, through Sept. 4. Tickets are $29, available online.
Tone Bell at Dallas Comedy Club
Tone Bell doesn’t have to be funny. Like, for real. He’s in The United States vs Billie Holiday, Sylvie’s Love, The Flash (TV) and several other non-stand-up projects. He’s got acting down. Fortunately, he’s funny anyway (he didn’t just “change his business model” like certain banks in one of his former bits), and he’s popping up on stage for four shows at Dallas Comedy Club (3036 Elm St.) this weekend. Thing is, his funny is real ... and sometimes that’s uncomfortable or bittersweet, which makes the gut laughs all the more amazing. Bell’s delivery is like listening to your funniest friend go off on a topic — it feels close. See him and love him as much as streaming audiences at 7:30 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. Friday or 7 p.m. or 9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20, available online.
Saturday, August 20Cartier & The Ballet Russes at the DMA
So many things influence fashion: Pop culture, social and political movements, dance and other forms of art. Serge Diaghilev’s Ballet Russes certainly influenced Cartier’s designs. (Not to mention, the dance company also had costumes and sets by Pablo Picasso, Coco Chanel and other notables.) But right now, the Dallas Museum of Art (1717 N. Harwood St.) hosts Cartier and Islamic Art: In Search of Modernity, and Ballet Russes is all over it. At 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, enjoy talks on the influence from Jane Pritchard, Curator of Dance at the Victoria & Albert Museum; Michel Aliaga, Director of Transmission of Cartier History and Heritage; and Sara Idacavage, fashion historian and curator. Then, check out a screening of Diaghilev and the Ballets Russes, 1909–1929: When Art Danced with Music. It’s free for DMA members or $5 for the public; tickets are available online.
Back after two years, the Tulisoma South Dallas Book Fair brings books, authors, illustrators and more to the African American Museum in Fair Park on Saturday, Aug. 20, from noon to 4 p.m. Known as the Southwest African American experience in books and story, the free event offers story times for the youngsters, writing and art workshops, even open mic. And of course, there will be book signing and elbow rubbing with actual authors. For a schedule and list of guests, check out Tulisoma online.
True Crime Obsessed at South Side Music Hall
Don’t have enough time to watch all those streaming true-crime documentaries and docu-series? Don’t worry, Patrick Hinds and Gillian Pensavalle of True Crime Obsessed can tell you all about them — with plenty of punchlines thrown in — so you don’t have to watch. The hit podcast is now going on tour, and Hinds is bringing some friends to help poke fun at the whodunnits 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at South Side Music Hall (1135 S. Lamar St.). Tickets start at $45, available online.
Sunday, August 21
Sometimes the appearance of living your “best life” threatens a better life you could have. It’s a relevant theme in Uptown Players’ The Little Dog Laughed, opening this weekend at Kalita Humphreys Theater (3636 Turtle Creek Blvd.). If you learn anything from this, it’s be true to yourself and see the play before it’s gone in just seven performances. Tickets start at $30, available along with show schedules online.
Tuesday, August 23Arts & Letters Live: Jamie Ford at the DMA
Join author Jamie Ford as he discusses his celebrated second novel, The Many Daughters of Afong Moy, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, in the DMA’s Horchow Auditorium. Already in the works to be adapted for a series, the book explores the impact of generational trauma, acknowledgement of mental illness and the power of unconditional love. Ticket prices vary based on in-person event and purchase of the book, but all variations are available online.