The Best Things To Do In Dallas, Aug. 3–10

Thursday, August 4Cake Decorating Basics at Lancaster-Kiest Branch Library
Ah, the sweet aspirations inspired by The Great British Baking Show — don’t pretend you haven’t felt them. The Lancaster-Kiest Branch of the Dallas Public Library (2008 E. Kiest Blvd.) offers a workshop from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, so we can all tap into our decorative talents. On the agenda are piping demos to get the best trims and lettering lessons for the most legible cakes in the land. No registration is needed, and all supplies are provided, but limited. First come, first caked.
We love a comedy showcase. Especially one hosted by one of the busiest comics in the city: Shahyan Jahani. When a talent hosts open mics and showcases and travels doing his own sets, he gets to know area favorites… which means we get to see his favorites. And at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Jahani welcomes don’t-miss-talent Paulos B. Feerow, internet fave Peng Dang, Dallas stalwart Aaron Aryanpur and several others at the Addison Improv (4980 Belt Line Road). Tickets are $10 per person (or purchase by table), available online. The show is for guests 18 and up.
Friday, August 5Fire! The Resurrection of Mr. Imagination at African American Museum, Dallas
Mr. Imagination (born Gregory Warmack) might be the closest thing to a real phoenix we can think of. He and his creativity rose out of the ash of several fires and the subsequent loss of studio, pets, collections and more. But he kept working, kept seeking a different world worthy of his creation. The African American Museum, Dallas, hosts Fire! The Resurrection of Mr. Imagination, with approximately 80 works of the late artist composed of mixed media best described as the stuff of life. The exhibition closes Jan. 7, but don’t wait that long to be inspired. The museum is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Visit the website for more information.
Friday night at 7:30 or 9:30 p.m. (or Saturday at 7 or 9 p.m.) get to the Dallas Comedy Club (3036 Elm St.) for a bill that isn’t long for the intimate local stage. There’s Ralph Barbosa, the Vulture-featured 2021 winner of the NY Latino Film Festival Stand-Up Comedy competition who recently made his HBO debut (HA Comedy Festival: The Art of Comedy). And as if that weren’t enough, there’s Chris Tellez, whose punchlines you might recall from Doug Loves Movies. Tickets are $20, available online.
Panchatantra: Fables of India at Moody Performance Hall
These animal fables are said to provide nuggets of wisdom for daily life, and it’s feeling like we all could use some of that these days… from animals or otherwise. Indian Cultural Heritage Foundation and Arathi School of Dance in collaboration with Bandan Koro present a one-day-only dance spectacular featuring ancient South Indian classical dance called Bharathanatyam. The performance takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Moody Performance Hall (2520 Flora St.). Tickets start at $15 and are available online.
Saturday, August 6
It’s adorable to think that someone’s bloomers falling down in public would cause a scandal after all the paparazzi car shots and whale tails we’ve seen in the past few decades. But that’s exactly the worry in The Underpants, presented by Rover Dramawerks at the Cox Playhouse (1517 H Ave. in Plano) opening this Thursday and running through Aug. 20. The play, by Steve Martin (yes, that one), is an adaptation of German farce Die Hose by Carl Sternheim, and while the satire delivers a scandal, it’s not the expected one. Tickets are $18-$24, available online.
The Dark Crystal Brunch at Alamo Richardson
The Alamo Drafthouse is showcasing the wonders of 1982, and this Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Richardson location (100 S. Central Expressway) the brunch is focused on The Dark Crystal. The sweet and adorable Gelflings take on the evil Skeksis in the classic and notably dark fantasy that used animatronics and puppeteering in beautiful ways. If people don’t give Jim Henson and Frank Oz a standing ovation after the 11:30 a.m. screening, our childhoods will be ruined. Just kidding, The Neverending Story already did that. Tickets are $10 online, but be ready to order some tasty, tasty breakfast tacos or French toast.
Sunday, August 7
The Bottom Brothers are back! Theatre Frisco presents Something Rotten at Frisco Discovery Center’s Black Box Theater (8004 Dallas Parkway, Frisco), complete with an eight-piece band and big song-and-dance routine worthy of the big Bard the sibling playwrights are competing against. The show runs through Aug. 14, with shows at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $25-$30, available online.
Monday, August 8Art Babies: Water Babies at the DMA
Got a baby 0 to 24 months old and craving something cool to do, you know, where it’s cool? The Dallas Museum of Art (1717 N. Harwood St.) offers Art Babies from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 8. The theme this summer is Water Babies, and following songs and story time, caregivers and their babes will search for bodies of water and more in the galleries, then check out the studio’s sensory attractions. Tickets must be booked in advance as complete group size is set for the event. Tickets are $8, available online.
Tuesday, August 9Jurassic Park Trivia at Flying Saucer Cypress Waters
How many ripples are seen in the cup of water? Who is eaten off the john? What utensils clang in the kitchen? If you guessed it’s time for Jurassic Park trivia at Flying Saucer Cypress Waters (3111 Olympus Blvd.) this Tuesday, you guessed right. The themed game starts at 7 p.m., with regular trivia to follow at 9:15 p.m. So, even if you don’t know how to play John Williams' "Main Title" on a melodica, you can still have some brain-challenging fun. Six members max per team, and extra points for costumes. We recommend arriving and ordering early. And tip your server generously. Find out more on Facebook.