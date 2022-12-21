The Best Things To Do in Dallas, Dec. 21–27

Wednesday, Dec. 21SNOWDAY at Galleria Dallas
If you still need to grab that perfect photo for a profile pic, a digital holiday card or Instagram, we've got you. Actually, Galleria Dallas has you. We mentioned SantaLand before, and the big guy is still there through Dec. 24, but SNOWDAY by Baymo is another immersive attraction with multiple set-ups and scenes for snapping the perfect shot. Walk through a maze of lights, chill in an RV or pose amidst uber-modern Christmas swank. It’s all there through Jan. 8. Book your visit time and pay in advance online.
Babies and Bagels: Hanukkah Light Play at the Aaron Family JCC
We think this is such a bright idea (hey oh!). Since young children are mesmerized by light, the Aaron Family Jewish Community Center (7900 Northaven Road) is combining the Festival of Lights and a baby play event. The JBaby class will use rope lights, projectors, light tables and even props to make shadows to engage little ones and give parents tips for play at home. Register for this class and any other JBaby classes online.
Coding Skills: Getting Started with Swift Playgrounds at Apple Galleria Dallas
Got a beginning coder at home (aged 12 years or older)? Apple Galleria Dallas is offering a series of coding skills workshops for kids. Maybe you’re gifting a youngster something in the way of software or an iPad… this could be an excellent primer for that. The 6 p.m. class is all about the Swift programming language used to build apps on Apple products. Kids will learn to code using the Swift Playgrounds app on their own iPad, or one will be provided. Sign up online before spots run out.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Science experiments are already fun, but Reunion Tower (300 Reunion Blvd.) is hosting something this Thursday, Dec. 22, at 2 p.m. that makes them extra … cool. Sci-Tech Discovery Center is setting up on the GeO-Deck so visitors can participate in hands-on experiments themed around the North Pole. Find out about arctic animals, snow and ice, and of course, magnets. The event is included in a general admission ticket, which is available online for kids of all ages.
Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland at Comerica Center
The holiday entertainment trend this year seems to be cirque, and we’re not complaining. If a show can hand us merriment and acrobatic high jinks, we’re in. Cirque Musica offers a family-friendly display of majestic and athletic stunts and prop work, all with a seasonal twist at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, at Comerica Center (2601 Ave. of the Stars, Frisco). Tickets are $28–$100 and available online. VIP options include a post-show meet-and-greet and other exclusive offers, but those tickets are limited.
Friday, Dec. 23
With lots of folks of all ages off this Friday, it’s a great opportunity to get out and see some art instead of dealing with the holiday hubbub. The Crow Museum of Asian Art of the University of Texas at Dallas (2010 Flora St.) has an exhibition right now worthy of a “lean in and stare.” Get lost in the detail of Phoenix Rising: Xu Bing and the Art of Resilience, which highlights a renowned bronze work by the artist as well as jade pieces from the museum’s collection that also celebrate the phoenix. Visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday (or any other day Tuesdays through Sundays, save Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day). Find out more on the Crow’s website.
Dallas TubaChristmas at Thanks-Giving Square
It’s exactly what you think it is. TubaChristmas is an annual full-on revelry of holiday favorites by and for those who play the tuba and tuba-related instruments. Registration begins at 9 a.m., with rehearsal starting at 10 a.m. for a concert for the public at noon at Thanks-Giving Square (1627 Pacific Ave.). It's a great deal of fun for musicians and also one of the merriest concerts to experience as an audience member, given the oomp and poomp of the biggest and bassiest brass. For more, it’s all on Facebook.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Sure, NorthPark Center is a big ol’ bustling epicenter of materialism, but when it comes to the holidays, it’s also a place to find some truly magical escapes. You can watch a pup get a new home, see Scrooge take out a sassy kiddo and pretend you have a full world of trains. Seeing The Trains at NorthPark is like entering a childhood dream of trains, tracks and tiny people, buildings and bridges. It’s loud and bustling and immersive and a shame if you miss it. See it during mall hours through Jan. 6. Tickets are $10 (adults) and $5 (children and seniors), available online.
Sunday, Dec. 25White Christmas at Alamo Drafthouse DFW locations
You know what you need after dealing with some new 2022 kind of family bullshit? A classic buddy movie. Even better, one with catchy musical numbers and a “Will they save the inn?” plot before Hallmark or Lifetime had even thought of trying. It’s White Christmas with Bing, Danny, Rosemary and Vera-Ellen, and it’s waiting for you at all the DFW locations of Alamo Drafthouse on Christmas Day. Get online and secure tickets now, then work on your “just running out to grab [insert random thing]” excuse. If you need an alibi, we got you.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center
Look, if you need a last-minute gift for someone, there are tickets left to the Mavs/Lakers game at 1:30 p.m. Christmas Day at the AAC. If you need an escape, there is a Mavs game on Christmas Day. If you need a reason for the family to shout at something together, there is a Mavs game on Christmas Day. You’re welcome. See what’s left on Ticketmaster.
Monday, Dec. 26
The 120-acre Fort Worth Botanic Garden (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd.) is already a stunning destination. But now, it’s got a whole new vibrancy after dark thanks to Lightscape. The mile-long walkable trail includes tunnels of lights, illuminated installations, singing trees, and snacks and sips along the way. It’s the ultimate way to relax, ease aches from overeating and overseating, and add more oohs and ahhs to the season. Tickets are available online.
Tuesday, Dec. 27Roman Style Pizza Class at Eataly
Tired of ham, turkey or Chinese? Let chef Cesar Barachina guide you through the hows of Roman-style pizza-making at La Scuola in Eataly at NorthPark Center. The class starts at 6 p.m. and focuses on the techniques of dough-making with education on incorporating flour and yeast and other elements. These Eataly how-to classes are quick to fill up, so snag a spot fast. If you’re too slow, don’t stress. From pasta to desserts, there are lots more to choose from on the events calendar.
The holidays have a special kind of magic after dark at the Dallas Arboretum (8525 Garland Road) thanks to activities like the 12 Days of Christmas exhibit, Santa's Helpers Scavenger Hunt and The Artistry of Faith & Culture exhibit. And it gets even more magical – literally – in the Christmas Village from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Dal Sanders strolls through the village and performs magic tricks up close for Arboretum attendees. Nighttime tickets are available online, so reserve them now.