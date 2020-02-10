21 Things To Do in Dallas This Week, Feb. 10 – 16

Monday, February 10

Love Me or Leave Me

Recently, a real conversation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was leaked online and our curiosity nearly made us forget about the Super Bowl. Before YouTube and TMZ, there was only old-fashioned correspondence. Love Me or Leave Me lets us pry into the love lives of great minds like those of Mark Twain’s, Napoleon, Charles Bukowski and Frida Kahlo through a reading of true letters, dramatized by actors. It starts at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at 1717 N. Harwood. Tickets are $30 at dma.org. Eva Raggio

Theo Katzman

California-based multi-instrumentalist Theo Katzman just released the latest of his three studio albums, Modern Johnny Sings: Songs in The Age of Vibe, in January. Katzman has contributed to the work of several bands, but — probably most notably — he is a member of the powerful funk outfit, Vulfpeck. Katzman first started pursuing his solo career in 2010 with the release of his first EP, Solo Acoustic, which was followed by his debut album, Romance Without Finance, the following year. Katzman took a few years off before putting out his second full-length, Heartbreak Hits, in 2017. Now, he's back at it with a sound that's bigger than ever, and you can hear it all at House of Blues this Monday. It starts at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at House of Blues, 2200 N Lamar St. Tickets are $22.50 at livenation.com. Jacob Vaughn

Tuesday, February 11

Mavericks Speaker Series: Common

Common might be best known as a successful rapper, but he’s also an actor, film producer, activist and poet. While his name suggests the exact opposite of his extraordinary achievements — including three Grammys, an Academy Award and Golden Globe, and one NAACP Image Award for his role as civil rights leader James Bevel in Selma — Common is the one artist whose brain we most want to pick. His talk at the University of Texas at Arlington starts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at College Park Center, 600 S. Center St. Tickets are $5 for general admission, $35 for preferred seating (which includes free parking and front-of-the-line access to the book signing line) at uta.edu. Eva Raggio

Wednesday, February 12

Madame Bovary

When Gustave Flaubert published the classic cheating housewife story Madame Bovary back in 1856, he was charged with obscenity and brought to trial, but only after spurring millions of fantasies — a motif still reflected in the adult film selection found in modern times. Flaubert was ultimately acquitted and the book and its protagonist became legendary. Of course, the novel was far more profound than salacious, detailing the chronic boredom brought on by Emma Bovary’s provincial existence and the unfulfilling condition of latter-day marriage. The theatrical adaptation, directed by Bruce DuBose and written by Adrienne Kennedy, tells the story of Madame Bovary and her lovers, though probably in less scandalous detail, as it’s told from her daughter’s perspective. The performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through and Saturdays, 2 p.m. on Sundays, from Feb. 15 to March 15 at Undermain Theatre, 3200 Main St. Tickets from $10 at undermain.org. Eva Raggio

Shelley Carrol

Every Wednesday, a couple of the baddest jazz musicians in the business take over Revelers Hall when Shelley Carrol and Brad Leali take the stage. Carrol comes from a Houston family of gospel singers and musicians. At a young age, he found himself in the famous Boys Choir of Houston. Later, Carrol picked up the saxophone and began learning from the likes of Arnett Cobb and Don Wilkerson from The Texas Tenors. For college, Carrol attended the University of North Texas and landed a spot in the Grammy-nominated One O’Clock Lab Band ... and the rest is history. Leali is just as decorated. The Colorado native began mixing gospel, jazz and R&B into his playing from a very early age. The New York Times wrote that Leali is an exciting and soulful saxophonist. You won't want to miss these two at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Revelers Hall, 412 N. Bishop Ave. Tickets are $5 at venue Jacob Vaughn

La Pompe

Self-described as "A little bit of gypsy, a little bit of French, a whole lotta swing!," the four members of La Pompe bring a completely unique perspective to the local music scene. With a mandolin, guitar and upright bass anchoring Kat Hackett's charming vocals, their music swells with nostalgia and brims with a breezy pep that will have audiences tapping their toes and transported back in time to French cafés or dimly lit New York City jazz haunts. You'll likely recognize several songs in their vast songbook, but they're quick to also bust out an original composition or put a current spin on an old standard. Kick back and enjoy some post-holiday festivities as they take center stage. It starts at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Sons of Hermann Hall, 3414 Elm St. Tickets are $12 at the door. Jeff Strowe

Thursday, February 13

Romeo and Juliet

Most of us have experienced that one breakup we recognize in adulthood was unnecessarily dramatic — the time we swore we simply couldn’t continue living without the one we loved. Perhaps we can blame our morbid desperation on William Shakespeare, whose tragedy about the most famous lovers of all times, Romeo and Juliet — along with their toxic co-dependency — has been absurdly idealized for centuries. While the world remains just as divided as it was for the Capulets and Montagues, we may still sympathize with the young couple’s predicament, no matter how excessively devoted they are. For Valentine's Day, ignore your hindsight bias and focus on the so-called romantic nobility of dying with one’s love by seeing the plot unfold to the mastery of Tchaikovsky’s score. It runs at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13, 14 and 15, and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Tickets are $57 and up, with a “sweetheart deal” available for an extra $35 that includes a pre-concert reception with dessert, wine and Champagne, at mydso.com. Eva Raggio

Aventura

Aventura, also known as Kings of Bachata, or K.O.B., rose to prominence in the early 2000s with the release of their song "Obsesión." Ever since, the Latin band has been selling out arenas and been nominated for a multitude of awards, such as the American Music Awards, the Latin Grammys and Billboard Latin Music Awards. 2011 marked the beginning of a four-year hiatus. The band reunited in 2015 and had their first show back together just about six years ago. The band released its first single in 10 years, "Inmortal," April 4 last year. It starts at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave. Tickets are $39.50 at ticketmaster.com. Jacob Vaughn

Chelsea Cutler

Not long ago, Connecticut-born electronic singer-songwriter Chelsea Cutler was just recording cover songs in her room and posting them online for someone to stumble upon. By 2017, Cutler had been featured on tracks by musicians like Kasbo, Kidswaste and Louis the Child, and was getting signed by Ultra Records. Since first being signed, Cutler has put out three hit singles that made it on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Chart. In January, now with Republic Records, Cutler released her debut album, How to Be Human, which reached No. 23 on U.S. Billboard 200. It starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Canton Hall, 2727 Canton St. Tickets are $23 at axs.com. Jacob Vaughn

The Bralettes support each other onstage this Saturday. Roger Gallegos

Friday, February 14

Abyssinia

Lyric Stage’s gift to musical theater lovers for Black History Month is Abyssinia, playing at the Majestic Theatre, 1924 Elm St., at 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The story revolves around a young black woman who is blessed with a singing voice that captivates all who hear her. Based on the novel Marked by Fire by Joyce Carol Thomas, the show was adapted and written by Ted Kociolek and James Racheff. Faced with countless trials, “Abby,” played by Jaden Dominique, loses faith in man and God and vows never to sing again. But Mother Vera (Carol Y. Dennis) steps in to teach her the ways of a healer. Is it too late? Can she heal herself? Find more info at LyricStage.org. For tickets (starting at $29.50), call 214-871-5000. Reba Liner

The Elements

The American Baroque Opera Company, with some beautifully choreographed help from Ballet Dallas, explores the bloom and blush of Earth's beginning with The Elements at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday at Hamon Hall in the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ABOC features Jean-Fery Rebel’s “Les Elemens” (or a “reconstruction” of it) as well as segments of Richard Delalande’s “Les Elemens” in a production that highlights still-daring 18th century compositions and modernizes them through inventive contemporary dance. Tickets are general admission and $29 each at tickets.attpac.org. Merritt Martin

Cultural Awareness

Black Dance Theater presents Cultural Awareness, an aptly named event where audiences will be treated to a high dose of culture through many spiritual dance numbers, set to the timeless songs and gospel of Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, Patti LaBelle and Duke Ellington, as well as spoken word interwoven with body movement. It starts at 7.30 p.m. on Feb. 14 and 15, and 2.30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Wyly Theater, 2400 Flora St. Tickets are $22 and up at attpac.org. Eva Raggio



The Bralettes

The Oak Cliff-bred girl power punk-rock trio The Bralettes make people move at all their shows. The band's simple but catchy licks on guitar and bass, played by Paulina Costilla and Molly Hernandez, respectively, enhance the frontwomen's crisp, powerful vocals as Andy Cantu drives the songs forward with heavy drum beats. To date, the band has put out 16 streamable songs, 10 of which are from its debut full-length album Cheers! that was released last year. The Bralettes will be hitting the Dallas stage Friday night with California band Housecall and more local support from THE POLARITY and Samantha Flowers. It starts at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Trees, 2709 Elm St. Tickets are $16 at eventbrite.com. Jacob Vaughn

Saturday, February 15

Andi Boi

There’s no need to put away the technology for Dallas Children’s Theater latest production. In fact, phones are a key element in Andi Boi, taking the stage 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Dallas Children's Theater, 5938 Skillman St. Targeted at kids 13 and up (and their loved ones), this theater experience takes on social experiences, gender identity and transitioning — just one teen’s story, the company makes a point to note — as Andi starts his first school year identifying as a male. He knows his schoolmates and teachers will figure out who he is and realize his former identity, and the story takes care to approach that experience with compassion. As students bond and communicate through a virtual game, the audience experiences elements of that immersive world through 3D projections and augmented reality on their smartphones. After each performance, the company is available for discussion and offers educational resources. Tickets are $16. Visit dct.org/andiboi. Merritt Martin

Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus

Remember all the hopes and dreams you had for 2020? This was the year it was all coming together; you were gonna have vision boards and eat healthy and save money. And now it’s February and what’s become of your goals? Don’t despair. Help is on the way. Oprah (!) is coming to motivate us all to get our shit together with action plans and workbooks and reminders that our wellness is errrrrything. WeightWatchers presents “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Show up for the pep talks, celebrity appearances, inspirational stories and the raw power of the Queen of All Media and leave with the knowledge that there’s still plenty of time to turn things around in 2020. Because Oprah said so. Get your tickets at ticketmaster.com starting at $99; includes lunch. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

William Shatner NBC Television

William Shatner

Did you propose to your fiancée in Klingon? Are you enjoying a relationship that rivals the fire and passion of that shared by Capt. James T. Kirk and Edith Keeler in the Star Trek episode “City on the Edge of Forever”? Or, on the other hand, did Cupid set his phaser to stun only to miss the target, leaving you with a love as unrequited as that of Nurse Chapel’s pining for the emotionless Spock? Whatever the case, if you’re a Trekkie, your Valentine’s Day weekend plans should include beaming up to the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 300 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a screening of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan followed by William Shatner taking to the stage afterward to share stories from his time on the TV series and movies and answer audience questions. Tickets range from $49.95 to $169.50 at williamshatnertour.com. Jesse Hughey



PY1 Nights

A large pyramid designed by Cirque du Soleil’s founder, built outside of Arlington’s Globe Life Park in December (and scheduled to come down at the end of February), has been capturing the imagination of passersby and blowing visitors’ minds. The shows playing inside the event space take viewers on a visual and philosophical journey through large-scale psychedelic images projected on every wall, enveloping the audience. At night, the pyramid turns into a dance club with guest DJs and a shower of laser lights. Candyworld starts at 9.30 p.m. on Feb. 15, at 1550 Convention Center Drive, and includes sets by Canada’s DJing duo Blond: Ish, DJ Stetra and VJ June Barry. Tickets are $27 at py1.com. Eva Raggio

Andy Shauf

On his latest album, The Neon Skyline, singer-songwriter Andy Shauf chronicles the happenings that take place over the course of an evening at a local dive bar. There's the narrator who painstakingly recounts his tales of romantic hardship over several rounds of drinks served up from his favorite bartender. There's his buddy Charlie who eggs him on for further rounds. There are several chatty customers who regale fellow patrons with daily details, and there's Rose, the mysterious muse who set the night in motion when she ended the aforementioned relationship. Over gently strummed acoustic guitars and snippets of horns and clarinet, Shauf turns a ho-hum night into a veritable page-turner. You grow connected to the characters and by album's end have a genuine connection to their plights. It's the type of concept album that should play well in a live setting, where Shauf's breezy delivery might just come across like an off-Broadway play. Catch it for yourself as he digs in at Deep Ellum Art Co. on Saturday night. It starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Deep Ellum Art Co, 3200 Commerce St. Tickets are $18-$20 at eventbrite.com. Jeff Strowe

Ricki Derek

Man, why does nostalgia make us feel so good? We could easily lament the bygone days of old telephones, exceptionally beautiful cars and diners with bubbling Wurlitzer jukeboxes while forgetting all the rest. But perhaps our favorite nostalgia comes from old music. And longtime Dallas singer and entertainer Ricki Derek — performing with a 24-piece orchestra, a 15-piece big band or simply with his piano — takes us back to the good old days when iconic crooners like Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett dressed to the nines and captured the romance and nightlife of the 1940s and beyond. There's really no better time to put on your most dapper duds than Valentine's Day, and there's no better show to see than Derek's Valentine's Day Double Feature at Granada Theater. Dubbed "a tribute to Frank Sinatra and the day of love," the musical portion of the show is followed by a screening of one of the most romantic and highly regarded pieces of cinema, Casablanca. The event starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave. Tickets are $25-$35 at granadatheater.com. Diamond Rodrigue

EXPAND Sam Villavert is going solo this weekend with a show at Top Ten Records. Jacob Vaughn

Sam Villavert

Sam Villavert has been rocking away with some of the best bands in Dallas, namely Sealion, Son of Stan and the B-52s tribute band The Deadbeat Club. Despite her punk rock pedigree, Villavert's solo material is far more understated, letting the vocals do most of the work while the music takes more of a backseat. Musically, the sound is more in line with R&B artists who thrive on innovation and experimentation like Solange or The Internet. Also playing this Saturday night set is Oliver Taupe, the long-awaited follow-up to Gabriel Jordan's immaculate indie-R&B project Duo Contra. Much like Duo Contra, the vocals remain sultry and passionate, but the music has become more guitar-driven, at times sounding like a garage rock slow jam. Top Ten Records itself is a star of this show for all their efforts to stay on the cutting edge of the Dallas music scene, so be sure to pick up a flyer and come back often. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Top Ten Records, 338 W Jefferson Blvd., $10 at the door. David Fletcher

Sunday, February 16

Drakulas

While Drakulas now store their instruments, talismans and (presumably) caskets in Austin, frontman Mike Wiebe (of Riverboat Gamblers and High Tension Wires), bassist Rob Marchant (of Riverboat Gamblers and Slowride) and guitarist Zach Blair (of Rise Against and Hagfish) all used to hang their capes in the North Texas area while cutting their teeth on North Texas stages. The Austin-based concept band’s sound seamlessly blends proto-punk and '80s synth and new wave, as Drakulas' members don black turtlenecks and embrace a retro approach to songcraft/ The band's look is firmly rooted in the past, evoking the art and aesthetic from the late-1970s and early ‘80s ranging from occult imagery, pop culture, cinema and TV. Off Dirtnap Records, now on Dine Alone Records (which seems more fitting for a band called Drakulas) Drakulas’ Terminal Amusements is due for release in early April with singles “Fashion Forward” and “Pretty Tommy” off the Stuart Sikes produced record already available. Expect to see fans singing along. Drakulas kicks off their month-long tour in Denton at Rubber Gloves, with openers Mind Spiders and Mother Tongues. It starts at 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E Sycamore St., Denton. Tickets are $10 at prekindle.com. Daniel Rodrigue

